ADVA Optical Networking tests time sensitive Ethernet for 5G fronthaul with TransPacket IP cores

TransPacket, which provides IP cores that support deterministic Ethernet transport, says ADVA Optical Networking is using its technology trials of for 5G mobile fronthaul capabilities based on time-sensitive Ethernet. The trials form part of ADVA's work within the European Union's Horizon 2020 iCirrus project (intelligent Converged network consolidating Radio and optical access aRound USer equipment).

May 10th, 2017

TransPacket, which provides IP cores that support deterministic Ethernet transport, says ADVA Optical Networking is using its technology trials of for 5G mobile fronthaul capabilities based on time-sensitive Ethernet. The trials form part of ADVA's work within the European Union's Horizon 2020 iCirrus project (intelligent Converged network consolidating Radio and optical access aRound USer equipment).

While today's centralized radio access networks (CRANs) work well with current CPRI/OBSAI technology, the demands of upcoming 5G fronthaul networks and cloud RANs are expected to put a premium on latency, packet delay variation, and uplink-downlink delay asymmetry that likely will require a different approach. Work is ongoing to create a new generation of CPRI for such purposes; however, many systems houses are looking at a time-sensitive version of Ethernet as an alternative approach (see, for example, "Nokia unveils 'Mobile Anyhaul' concept and upgraded optical transport capabilities" and "Infinera offers new mobile fronthaul, backhaul optical transport").

The iCirrus project also is investigating time-sensitive Ethernet for 5G fronthaul, which has led ADVA to turn to TransPacket. TransPacket says its FUSION technology enables deterministic Ethernet transport with fixed and low latency (see "TransPacket introduces first 100 Gbps deterministic Ethernet IP core").

"Low-latency packet transport is a key issue in 5G fronthaul. The testing with TransPacket's 100G IP Core demonstrates how future 5G fronthaul networks can be implemented with timesensitive Ethernet," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, via a TransPacket press release.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in 5G Mobile
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwatt040819
5G Mobile
AT&T shows off Ufi Space white box cell site gateway router based on OCP specifications
Apr 8th, 2019
5G Mobile
TIM Brazil, Vodafone announce suppliers for TIP Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway trials
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019
5G Mobile
Infinera adopts Telecom Infra Project Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway
Stephen Hardy
Feb 26th, 2019
5G Mobile
Nokia adds 25-Gbps capabilities for 5G mobile to Anyhaul line
Stephen Hardy
Feb 19th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 02 Lwte020519
Transmission
TE Connectivity SFP56 and QSFP56 cable assemblies support 100G, 200G applications
Stephen Hardy
Feb 5th, 2019
5G Mobile
Fujitsu offers Smart xHaul plug-in transponder card for 5G fronthaul/backhaul
Stephen Hardy
Feb 4th, 2019
DWDM & ROADM
Infinera adds 1RU 7100 PSX-3S to 7100 Series packet-optical transport line
Stephen Hardy
Feb 4th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 01 Lwmicrochipfig2010719
Packet Transport
FlexE Rollout to Begin in 2019 across Cloud and Telecom Service Providers Networks
Jan 7th, 2019
Network Design
Network Optimization in the 600G Era
Jan 4th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2018 12 Lwadva121018
5G Mobile
ADVA offers FSP 150-GO102Pro Series small cell gateway devices
Stephen Hardy
Dec 10th, 2018