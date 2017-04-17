Crown Castle International to buy Wilcon

Wireless infrastructure provider Crown Castle International has agreed to acquire West Coast fiber-optic network and data center infrastructure provider Wilcon for approximately $600 million. Private equity firm Pamlico Capital is the majority owner of privately held Wilcon. Crown Castle expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter of this year.

Apr 17th, 2017

Wireless infrastructure provider Crown Castle International has agreed to acquire West Coast fiber-optic network and data center infrastructure provider Wilcon for approximately $600 million. Private equity firm Pamlico Capital is the majority owner of privately held Wilcon. Crown Castle expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter of this year.

Wilcon owns approximately 1,900 route miles of fiber, primarily in Los Angeles and San Diego (see, for example, "Wilcon picks Ciena for California fiber-optic network upgrade"). With the addition of Wilcon, Crown Castle will own or have rights to over 28,000 route miles of fiber.

"The acquisition of Wilcon provides us an extensive set of dense metro fiber assets that will enable us to continue to deliver fiber-fed small cell solutions for our wireless customers in our fastest growing and most active market," said Jay Brown, Crown Castle's CEO. "With its complementary footprint, we expect to benefit in the near-term by leveraging Wilcon's assets to execute on our substantial and growing pipeline of small cells.

"Longer-term, we believe Wilcon's well-located assets across the greater Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas, combined with its currently low utilization rate, provide us with a long runway of growth opportunities to pursue small cell deployments for our wireless customers as they seek to improve and enhance their networks to meet growing demand for high-speed, high-capacity wireless services," Brown concluded. Wilcon has been active in the small cell market already (see "Wilcon targets Los Angeles fiber-optic network deployment at small cell support").

For related articles, visit the Business Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Fiberlight Construction
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight Fiber focuses on new fiber installs with Todd Cable Construction acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
Feedback 2044700 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Opinions abound on Cisco’s planned purchase of Acacia Communications
Stephen Hardy
Jul 10th, 2019
Cisco will have a variety of modules, DSPs, and components to sell if the deal to acquire Acacia Communications goes through.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cisco to buy Acacia Communications for optical transceiver, components play
Stephen Hardy
Jul 9th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
GTT to buy KPN International for €50 million cash
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
From left: Nick McKeown, co-founder, chief scientist, and chairman of Barefoot Networks; Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group; Bob Swan, Intel CEO; and Craig Barratt, Barefoot Networks CEO, stand outside Barefoot Networks&rsquo; headquarters after the announcement of Intel&rsquo;s acquisition of the Santa Clara, CA, company on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Intel to buy Ethernet switch chipmaker Barefoot Networks
Stephen Hardy
Jun 13th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000018407758 Medium
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFL adds services capabilities via ITC Service Group stake
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
Deal 4131445 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Huawei to sell Huawei Marine stake to Hengtong: Reuters
Stephen Hardy
Jun 3rd, 2019
Wallet 2668502 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ekinops entering OTN field via Padtec technology acquisition
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000004527810 Small
Mergers & Acquisitions
Frontier to sell northwestern operations to WaveDivision Capital
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019