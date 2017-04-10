Wave acquires Cascadelink, may be for sale itself

Wave Broadband has expanded its presence in Seattle with the acquisition of Cascadelink, which provides IP services in the city to residential and business customers in multi-unit residential and office buildings. Meanwhile, press reports suggest that parent company WaveDivision Holdings has put itself up for sale.

Apr 10th, 2017

Wave Broadband has expanded its presence in Seattle with the acquisition of Cascadelink, which provides IP services in the city to residential and business customers in multi-unit residential and office buildings. Meanwhile, press reports suggest that parent company WaveDivision Holdings has put itself up for sale.

Wave did not disclose the terms of its Cascadelink acquisition, which is effective immediately. Founded in 2002, Cascadelink provides symmetrical gigabit services to what Wave termed "thousands of customers" in more than 100 Seattle-area apartments, condominiums, and commercial office buildings. The customer set complements Wave's own service provision activity in the city, which began in 2008.

"Cascadelink and Wave are strongly compatible, as both of our organizations have been focused squarely on providing fast, reliable connections backed by exceptional local customer service," said Harold Zeitz, Wave's President and COO. "We plan to continue providing Cascadelink's Seattle-area customers with the high levels of service they've come to expect while expanding our gigabit services to more business and residential customers throughout our three-state network."

The acquisition is Wave's 22nd, which has helped it expand its footprint the Pacific Northwest and California alongside its own fiber builds (see, for example, "Wave funds fiber network expansion"). However, the company may have decided that it needs a larger partner to achieve its goals. Reuters reports that parent WaveDivision Holdings and its private equity investors Oak Hill Capital Management LLC and GI Partners have hired investment bank UBS Group AG to put the company up for sale. The ownership team could be seeking as much as $2 billion, according to the Reuters report.

For related articles, visit the Business Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
GTT to buy KPN International for €50 million cash
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
From left: Nick McKeown, co-founder, chief scientist, and chairman of Barefoot Networks; Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group; Bob Swan, Intel CEO; and Craig Barratt, Barefoot Networks CEO, stand outside Barefoot Networks&rsquo; headquarters after the announcement of Intel&rsquo;s acquisition of the Santa Clara, CA, company on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Intel to buy Ethernet switch chipmaker Barefoot Networks
Stephen Hardy
Jun 13th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000018407758 Medium
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFL adds services capabilities via ITC Service Group stake
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
Deal 4131445 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Huawei to sell Huawei Marine stake to Hengtong: Reuters
Stephen Hardy
Jun 3rd, 2019
Wallet 2668502 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ekinops entering OTN field via Padtec technology acquisition
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000004527810 Small
Mergers & Acquisitions
Frontier to sell northwestern operations to WaveDivision Capital
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
Money 1090815 1280
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight buys Maine Fiber Company
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019