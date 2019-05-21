Cosemi sells photodetector business to focus on active optical cables

Cosemi Technologies Inc. has sold its photodetector chip business to Avago Technologies U.S. Inc., a Broadcom Ltd. company. The sale enables Cosemi to focus on development and delivery of active optical cables (AOCs) for a variety of applications, including data center networks.

AuthorStephen Hardy
Feb 9th, 2017

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Cosemi notes that the two companies also signed a supply agreement which will provide Cosemi with access to these photodetectors and other "essential semiconductor components," such as lasers.

"This marks a very exciting time in our history and we're pleased this transaction will take our photodetector business to new heights," said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO for Cosemi. "Our photodetector technology platform and products are synonymous with 10G, 40G, and now 100G datacom and telecom optical modules globally, and our customers will benefit from sourcing the very same solutions from a large, established and broad-line supplier. The opportunities for our OptoHD AOCs are endless, and this agreement enables us to focus on this burgeoning market to make our vision a reality, while simultaneously opening the growth potential of our photodetector business."

Cosemi plans to develop AOCs for a wide variety of applications, including automotive, augmented and virtual reality, consumer, enterprise, and data center. Cosemi recently announced HDMI 2.0 4K AOCs and says it is working on data center 100G/200G AOCs that extend up to 100 m via multimode fiber.

"We have focused our R&D and intellectual property development on interconnect applications, and we have a very differentiated portfolio of hybrid copper/fiber cables as a result," added Dr. Nguyen. "The recent sale of our photodetector components business further enhances our efforts by creating a robust supply chain of components for our interconnect solutions. We're now exclusively focused on our vision of enabling optical connectivity for all, starting with consumer and data center AOCs today and building a future-proof roadmap moving forward."

