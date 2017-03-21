ADVA Optical Networking touts 600-Gbps data center interconnect with TeraFlex terminal

ADVA Optical Networking has expanded its FSP 3000 CloudConnect data center interconnect (DCI) line with the TeraFlex terminal. The system sports 600-Gbps optical interfaces, enabling the TeraFlex to support duplex capacity of 3.6 Tbps in a 1RU platform. The system thus provides 50% more capacity density than competing offerings, ADVA asserts.

The TeraFlex adds another terminal option for users of the CloudConnect line. The portfolio is designed to be deployed as a disaggregated open optical line system or as a complete "solution" that includes terminals such as the TeraFlex. It also will support both coherent optics as well as direct detect approaches (see "ADVA Optical Networking supports PAM4 data center interconnect").

"The result is a DCI solution that delivers more choice, more scale and more flexibility than anything else out there," asserts Stephan Rettenberger, senior vice president, marketing and investor relations at ADVA.

