AFL/Fujikura highlight board-level optical connectivity, Wrapping Tube Cable at OFC 2017

AFL and its parent company, Fujikura, will combine at OFC 2017 March 21–23, to show off such new products as optical card edge and on-card assemblies as well as Wrapping Tube Cable with SWR Technology.

The new board level fiber connectivity products link embedded optical modules to the card edge, blind-mate mid-plane connectors, and backplane systems. AFL expects the products to find use it applications such as server, switch, and router line cards that require high density and fast interconnect. Standard MT ferrules and expanded beam ferrules are available in MPO connectors and ganged MT connector systems as well as the US Conec MXC style connector.

The company also will highlight its line of on-card assemblies, such as fiber arrays and V-groove assemblies, that are directly embedded on the card in the server, router, or switch. The assemblies are designed to enable excellent core position accuracy and are customizable.

AFL also will display its Wrapping Tube Cable (WTC) with SWR. The ultra-high density fiber optic cable uses a new ribbon technology called SpiderWeb Ribbon (SWR), that features a bonded fiber ribbon design that enables either a highly efficient ribbon splicing or an individual fiber breakout splicing process, AFL says. The cable is available in dielectric or double jacket single armor and in fiber counts from 144 to 1,728. Fully qualified to Telcordia GR-20, WTC should find a home in data center building interconnections, access provider metro rings, service provider FTTx, and cable TV subscriber networks, AFL believes. The product recently achieved Elite Score status in the 2017 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

Besides these new offerings, visitors to Booth 2939 will see Fujikura's suite of fusion splicers, including specialty fusion splicers, cleavers, and accessories.

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on fiber accessories and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.