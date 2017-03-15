Opticonx offers MTP Conversion Modules for improved fiber-optic network efficiency

Opticonx has unveiled its Xtreme12 MTP Conversion Modules. The modules help to avoid stranded fiber resources.

When faced with eight-fiber parallel applications (with four transmit and four receive lanes) such as 40GBASE-SR4 40 Gigabit Ethernet and 100GBASE-SR4 100 Gigabit Ethernet, technicians who use conventional 12-fiber MTP/MPO cables waste a third of the fibers in the cable plant, Opticonx points out. To overcome this inefficiency, the Xtreme12 2x3 Conversion Module converts the signal from three four-channel transceivers to two 12-fiber trunks, which means 100% utilization of a 12-fiber network.

A denser solution for 12-fiber networks, the 4x6 Conversion Module converts the signal from six four-channel transceivers to four 12-fiber trunks. And conversion modules for 24-fiber networks convert a 24-fiber MTP to three 8-fiber MTPs.

Overall, Opticonx asserts its family of conversion modules offer or enable:

  • full fiber utilization
  • conversion of Base-8, Base-12, and Base-24 backbones
  • fast, easy installation
  • availability in OM3, OM4, and OM5 multimode fiber and single-mode fiber OS/2 variants.

