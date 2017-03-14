Equinix opens data center in São Paulo

Interconnection and data center services supplier Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) says it has opened SP3, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Sao Paulo. As its name implies, SP3 is the company's third facility in Sao Paulo; it is the fifth Equinix operates in Brazil.

Mar 14th, 2017

Interconnection and data center services supplier Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) says it has opened SP3, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in São Paulo. As its name implies, SP3 is the company's third facility in São Paulo; it is the fifth Equinix operates in Brazil.

The facility, constructed at a cost of $69 million, sits in Santana de Parnaíba. All three of Equinix's facilities in the city are close to the Bovespa stock exchange and offer direct connectivity to several financial firms. SP3 already serves more than 30 customers, according to Equinix.

SP3 features more than 215,000 square feet of gross data center space, of which more than 90,000 square feet will be colocation space when fully built out. Approximately 13.3 MW of power is available for customers, and the data center has a high-voltage substation and redundant lines. SP3 also is designed to have a PUE below 1.35 once fully operational. SP3 will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Green Building Rating System Silver certified and has received the Tier III Design and Facilities certifications. These uptime certifications ensure the availability of Equinix facilities in Brazil and globally.

"Equinix is opening SP3, its largest data center in Brazil, which will double Equinix's capacity in Brazil. SP3 is the largest multi-tenant data center we are aware of in Brazil and Latin America," commented Jeff Paschke, research director at 451 Research, via an Equinix press release. "With the underserved nature of the data center market in Brazil we believe that Equinix can encounter success with the new facility. We also expect that Equinix may continue investing in Latin America and we wouldn't be surprised to see additional data center expansions by Equinix in the region over the next few years."

Indeed, in addition to the five already in Brazil (the other two are in Rio De Janeiro), Equinix says it plans to add a fourth in São Paulo after it closes its acquisition of 29 Verizon data center facilities.

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center
Hand 3020729 1920
Companies
Corning expects continued growth in Optical Communications segment to at least 2023
Stephen Hardy
Jun 17th, 2019
I Stock 000036016260 Large
Data Center
Colt Data Centre Services plans Frankfurt West data center
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
Robot Holding Mini V2
Data Center
Wave2Wave offers ROME Mini small form factor robotic fiber switch
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Network Design
Zayo growing fiber network footprint in Akron, Youngstown
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
I Stock 000004784513 Medium
Packet Transport
BT taps Juniper Networks for Network Cloud initiative
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Data Center
Google to add data center in Hamina, Finland
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Data Center
Eurofiber adds DWDM PoP to maincubes AMS01 Data Center
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036128984 Large
Data Center Interconnectivity
FORETHOUGHT.net deploys Ekinops FlexRate for data center interconnect
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
Lw Ipi Inphi052319
Network Automation
IP Infusion qualifies Inphi COLORZ for OcNOS
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019