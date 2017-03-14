Equinix opens data center in São Paulo

Interconnection and data center services supplier Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) says it has opened SP3, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in São Paulo. As its name implies, SP3 is the company's third facility in São Paulo; it is the fifth Equinix operates in Brazil.

The facility, constructed at a cost of $69 million, sits in Santana de Parnaíba. All three of Equinix's facilities in the city are close to the Bovespa stock exchange and offer direct connectivity to several financial firms. SP3 already serves more than 30 customers, according to Equinix.

SP3 features more than 215,000 square feet of gross data center space, of which more than 90,000 square feet will be colocation space when fully built out. Approximately 13.3 MW of power is available for customers, and the data center has a high-voltage substation and redundant lines. SP3 also is designed to have a PUE below 1.35 once fully operational. SP3 will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Green Building Rating System Silver certified and has received the Tier III Design and Facilities certifications. These uptime certifications ensure the availability of Equinix facilities in Brazil and globally.

"Equinix is opening SP3, its largest data center in Brazil, which will double Equinix's capacity in Brazil. SP3 is the largest multi-tenant data center we are aware of in Brazil and Latin America," commented Jeff Paschke, research director at 451 Research, via an Equinix press release. "With the underserved nature of the data center market in Brazil we believe that Equinix can encounter success with the new facility. We also expect that Equinix may continue investing in Latin America and we wouldn't be surprised to see additional data center expansions by Equinix in the region over the next few years."

Indeed, in addition to the five already in Brazil (the other two are in Rio De Janeiro), Equinix says it plans to add a fourth in São Paulo after it closes its acquisition of 29 Verizon data center facilities.

