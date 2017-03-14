Hurricane Electric expands fiber-optic network in Middle East, Africa

Hurricane Electric says it has expanded its IPv4 and IPv6 network throughout several regions in the Middle East and Africa. The deployments include connections into Equinix Dubai and the Djibouti Data Center in the Middle East as well as into the East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. The company says the expansions will lead to the creation of a redundant ring around Africa. Hurricane Electric says it also will offer connections to the Djibouti IX, the Kenya Internet Exchange, and UAE-IX.

Mar 14th, 2017

Hurricane Electric says it has expanded its IPv4 and IPv6 network throughout several regions in the Middle East and Africa. The deployments include connections into Equinix Dubai and the Djibouti Data Center in the Middle East as well as into the East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. The company says the expansions will lead to the creation of a redundant ring around Africa. Hurricane Electric says it also will offer connections to the Djibouti IX, the Kenya Internet Exchange, and UAE-IX.

The Middle East sites will offer connections directly to Europe and Asia, as well as within the region. The site in Nairobi will offer links to the north and the south to further the reach of Hurricane Electric's fiber-optic network into Africa. Hurricane Electric says the expansions position the company to better serve a region it says is poised for rapid internet service market growth.

"Hurricane Electric looks forward to bringing our fast, inexpensive Internet access into these new cities and regions and to connecting to the Internet exchanges within those cities," said Reid Fishler, director, carrier services at Hurricane Electric.

The company says it supports more than 17,000 BGP sessions with over 6,000 different networks via more than 155 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center
Hand 3020729 1920
Companies
Corning expects continued growth in Optical Communications segment to at least 2023
Stephen Hardy
Jun 17th, 2019
I Stock 000036016260 Large
Data Center
Colt Data Centre Services plans Frankfurt West data center
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
Robot Holding Mini V2
Data Center
Wave2Wave offers ROME Mini small form factor robotic fiber switch
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Network Design
Zayo growing fiber network footprint in Akron, Youngstown
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
I Stock 000004784513 Medium
Packet Transport
BT taps Juniper Networks for Network Cloud initiative
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Data Center
Google to add data center in Hamina, Finland
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Data Center
Eurofiber adds DWDM PoP to maincubes AMS01 Data Center
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036128984 Large
Data Center Interconnectivity
FORETHOUGHT.net deploys Ekinops FlexRate for data center interconnect
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
Lw Ipi Inphi052319
Network Automation
IP Infusion qualifies Inphi COLORZ for OcNOS
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019