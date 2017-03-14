Hurricane Electric expands fiber-optic network in Middle East, Africa

Hurricane Electric says it has expanded its IPv4 and IPv6 network throughout several regions in the Middle East and Africa. The deployments include connections into Equinix Dubai and the Djibouti Data Center in the Middle East as well as into the East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. The company says the expansions will lead to the creation of a redundant ring around Africa. Hurricane Electric says it also will offer connections to the Djibouti IX, the Kenya Internet Exchange, and UAE-IX.

The Middle East sites will offer connections directly to Europe and Asia, as well as within the region. The site in Nairobi will offer links to the north and the south to further the reach of Hurricane Electric's fiber-optic network into Africa. Hurricane Electric says the expansions position the company to better serve a region it says is poised for rapid internet service market growth.

"Hurricane Electric looks forward to bringing our fast, inexpensive Internet access into these new cities and regions and to connecting to the Internet exchanges within those cities," said Reid Fishler, director, carrier services at Hurricane Electric.

The company says it supports more than 17,000 BGP sessions with over 6,000 different networks via more than 155 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.