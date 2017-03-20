Nokia introduces optical transport innovations for cloud connectivity at OFC 2017

Nokia will unveil several new products at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles this week designed to enable network operators the ability to scale the infrastructure across premises access, metro aggregation, and long-haul data center interconnect (DCI) applications and support cloud connectivity.

As enterprises rapidly adopt cloud IT services and digital media continues to dominate consumer entertainment, Nokia notes that cloud and content providers are evolving their fiber-optic networks to ensure a better user experience. This evolution involves distributing content and online services from continental mega-data centers to metro and regional edge data centers and colocation facilities where the user experience is improved through lower latency and higher-access bandwidth.

Nokia will highlight additions to the 1830 family at OFC 2017. These expansions include 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD), a carrier-class network demarcation device that supports Ethernet and wavelength services while extending metro optical networks to the customer premise cost-effectively, Nokia asserts. The PSD enables resilient, high-capacity access to cloud services while providing end-to-end service assurance, the company adds.

Meanwhile, the new Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect platform integrates the super-coherent technology of the Photonic Service Engine 2 into a data center physical and operational form factor. The purpose-built DCI platform can leverage unique modulation formats to maximize spectral efficiency and distance for metro, long haul, and subsea networks.

Additionally, new 100-Gbps line cards for Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch will address the high-capacity, low-latency aggregation required to connect cloud service consumers to metro colors and edge data centers, the company states.

