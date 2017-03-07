Level 3 offers SDN-based Ethernet services to Asia Pacific

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) announced last week that it has begun offering its Metro 2.0 global Ethernet platform and software-defined networking (SDN) solutions to the Asia-Pacific region. The service provider says customers can access the services via six access points in the region, two each in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

The company says that it now makes its Ethernet service available in more than 290 markets globally. Bandwidth options range from 2 Mbps to 6 Gbps, and services include E-Line and E-Access product capabilities inclusive of Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Private Line (EPL). Level 3 says that it can supply enterprises with private connectivity, scalable bandwidth, and custom configuration options for secure connections between corporate headquarters, public and private data centers, and public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.

On the SDN end, Level 3 says that users of its Adaptive Network Control Solutions (ANCS) with Dynamic Capacity platform see that data use thresholds drive more than 70% of monthly events. Meanwhile, enterprises using the platform drive more than 1,500 bandwidth scalability events per month; as many as 75% of these happen during normal business hours to reduce IT resource constraints.

"As enterprises evolve, they rely on network solutions that can easily scale and adapt to the needs of the business. The expansion of Level 3's dynamic Ethernet services to strategic markets in Asia Pacific not only demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region, it is the next step in delivering a customer-defined networking experience over a single, global Ethernet product suite," said Ricky Chau, vice president of sales for the Asia Pacific Region at Level 3.

CenturyLink agreed to acquire Level 3 this past October, in part for its international reach (see "CenturyLink will buy Level 3 for $34 billion"). The companies expect the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.



