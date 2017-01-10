QTS offers 400-Gbps data center interconnect in Chicago

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), which offers data center, managed hosting, and cloud services internationally, will offer 400-Gbps data center interconnect (DCI) connectivity via its hyperConnect platform between a new data center in Chicago and the city's Lakeside Technology Center at 350 East Cermak. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) says it will supply its Waveserver stackable data center interconnect (DCI) platform to support the new offering.

Jan 10th, 2017

The service provider says hyperConnect offers diverse, low latency, high-availability, fully managed connectivity in support of connectivity, business continuity, and application collaboration requirements. This includes access to Amazon Web Services Direct Connect, according to Ciena.

"Our customers face complex and constantly changing business challenges, and they are turning to the cloud to help," says Mike Salviski, vice president, product development at QTS. "With Ciena's Waveserver DCI platform, we can deliver on our mission of providing ultra-high-capacity connectivity and premium customer experience by offering a range of new cost-effective choices to support our customers' data center and cloud application demands."

Ciena introduced the Waveserver in May 2015 with an eye toward supporting high capacity and rapid reconfiguration for DCI in a 1RU, stackable platform (see "Ciena Waveserver targets data center interconnect").

