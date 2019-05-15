ZenFi, Cross River Fiber offer zXc Platform for self-service metro connections

ZenFi, a New York-based carrier-neutral fronthaul fiber provider, andCross River Fiber, which offers fiber-optic network and telecommunications services in metro New York/New Jersey, have teamed to offer their customers a self-service connectivity capability. The companies' ZenCross Connect (zXc) platform supports automated purchase and configuration of interbuilding and interstate network cross-connects. The connections leverage the fiber-optic networks of the two partners and connects data centers and colocation facilities in the New York/New Jersey metro area.

Customers can use the zXc platform to access pre-provisioned, on-demanddark fiber and 1/10-Gbps lit services between 28 major data centers and colocation facilities in and around New York and New Jersey, the companies say. The platform guides customers through a series of online ordering steps that enable them to identify the route, select products, agree to the terms and conditions and, if desired, pay the initial invoice via the same website. The platform supports orders for month-to-month service; services are delivered within 15 days, the companies say.

ZenFi and Cross River Fiber add they plan to expand the service to include connections to additional sites beyond the initial 28 colocation facilities over the next two years. More information about the platform is available atwww.zXc.solutions.

For related articles, visit theData Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers,visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.