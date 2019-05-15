ZenFi, Cross River Fiber offer zXc Platform for self-service metro connections

ZenFi, a New York-based carrier-neutral fronthaul fiber provider, and Cross River Fiber, which offers fiber-optic network and telecommunications services in metro New York/New Jersey, have teamed to offer their customers a self-service connectivity capability. The companies' ZenCross Connect (zXc) platform supports automated purchase and configuration of interbuilding and interstate network cross-connects.

Jan 30th, 2017

ZenFi, a New York-based carrier-neutral fronthaul fiber provider, andCross River Fiber, which offers fiber-optic network and telecommunications services in metro New York/New Jersey, have teamed to offer their customers a self-service connectivity capability. The companies' ZenCross Connect (zXc) platform supports automated purchase and configuration of interbuilding and interstate network cross-connects. The connections leverage the fiber-optic networks of the two partners and connects data centers and colocation facilities in the New York/New Jersey metro area.

Customers can use the zXc platform to access pre-provisioned, on-demanddark fiber and 1/10-Gbps lit services between 28 major data centers and colocation facilities in and around New York and New Jersey, the companies say. The platform guides customers through a series of online ordering steps that enable them to identify the route, select products, agree to the terms and conditions and, if desired, pay the initial invoice via the same website. The platform supports orders for month-to-month service; services are delivered within 15 days, the companies say.

ZenFi and Cross River Fiber add they plan to expand the service to include connections to additional sites beyond the initial 28 colocation facilities over the next two years. More information about the platform is available atwww.zXc.solutions.

For related articles, visit theData Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers,visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwrosenberger050919
Transmission
Rosenberger OSI unveils PreCONNECT LOTUS contamination resistant fiber optic contact technology
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwciscofeatfig2050819
Transmission
Accelerating the 400 Gigabit Ethernet Rollout with QSFP-DD
May 8th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwbrianmcconnell
High-Speed Networks
Blog: How to Evaluate Non-OEM Hardware Providers
May 3rd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Data Center Interconnectivity
ONI Telecom to deploy Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation platforms for cloud and data center interconnect services
Stephen Hardy
May 2nd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000009140537 Small
Data Center
Hurricane Electric connects fiber network to e-shelter Frankfurt data center
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
L Wpandacom043019
Data Center Interconnectivity
Pan Dacom Direkt unveils SPEED-MUX-200G-CFP2 card for multi-protocol aggregation
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwafl043019
Data Center
AFL adds two ruggedized members to MicroCore Fiber Optic Cable Series
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwswitch043019
Data Center
Switch Datacenter Group sells Amsterdam AMS1 data center to Equinix
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Network Automation
Cologix Access Marketplace offers connections to AWS direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2018 01 Lwgooglecloud011618
High-Speed Networks
Google’s Curie submarine cable lands in Chile
Stephen Hardy
Apr 25th, 2019