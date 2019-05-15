Hudson Fiber Network finishes U.S. nationwide fiber-optic network

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) says that it has completed construction of a nationwide fiber-optic network and launched services in 16 markets. The data transport service provider also touted a fiber cable backbone in the northeast New Jersey corridor with 864 fibers.

Jan 29th, 2017

The 16 markets where HFN now operates include:

  • Boston
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Philadelphia
  • Ashburn, VA
  • Atlanta
  • Miami
  • Dallas
  • Los Angeles
  • San Jose
  • Seattle
  • Salt Lake City
  • Denver
  • Chicago
  • Minneapolis
  • St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the company touted the capabilities of its New Jersey/New York metro network. The company initially focused on this area (see, for example,"Hudson Fiber Network fiber cables Manhattan") and now connects customers and data centers in such cities as Secaucus, North Bergen, Union City, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City, Nutley, Clifton, Newark, Paramus, Mahwah, Carteret, Piscataway, Parsippany, Princeton, and Totowa, among others.

HFN also offers connectivity to sites in Europe (see"Hudson Fiber Network taps euNetworks for low-latency London fiber-optic route").

"The combined completion of our national WAN and NJ fiber optic network, along with our New York City network, positions us as a national provider, delivering high-value, purpose-designed network solutions," said HFN CEO Brett Diamond. "HFN continues to partner with the fastest growing and most demanding enterprises in the tri-state area to deliver specialized network solutions. Our national network and model now mirror that of leading network service providers, with the advantage of the latest fiber solutions and faster deployment time."

HFN will use the fiber-optic network to offer a variety of services, including Gigabit Ethernet, wavelengths, and IP connectivity (10 Mbps through 100 Gbps).

