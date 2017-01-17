PacketFabric offers SDN-enabled cloud networking with terabits capacity

PacketFabric, a NantWorks company, has launched a software-defined networking (SDN) enabled neutral Layer 2 cloud connectivity platform. The launch network covers 11 metropolitan markets across North America, offering terabit-scale connectivity to 86 carrier-neutral colocation facilities.

Jan 17th, 2017

The company says the fully automated platform enables customers to instantaneously provision connectivity between any two points on the PacketFabric private backbone network via a web portal. PacketFabric offers services on a month-to-month or usage-basis, which it says eliminates the need to purchase fixed capacity circuits on long-term contracts.

The PacketFabric network offers an initial capacity of multiple terabits, with the ability to scale to the petabit level in the future. Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) has announced that it has supplied its QFX10000 line of switches to support such capacities. The systems supplier says the switching line can scale from 3 to 96 Tbps, depending upon the family member in use.

Service locations include Boston, the New York Metro area, Ashburn/Washington, DC, metro Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, San Jose/San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles.

"Our platform is uniquely designed to deliver on the requirements of next-generation networks, with a robust, custom-designed orchestration layer capable of provisioning tens of millions of virtual circuits," said Richard Steenbergen, CTO of PacketFabric. "The platform includes a real-time telemetry system designed to collect and visualize network performance data and provide complete visibility and control. PacketFabric is built on optical and packet switching platforms capable of delivering hundreds of terabits per second."

