MicroCare offers keyless Sticklers MPO CleanClicker for data center fiber cable

MicroCare Corp. will unveil the Sticklers brand "keyless" MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 cleaning tool at BICSI Winter 2017. Attendees at the event, which will be held January 22-26 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL, will see a device that simplifies cleaning of dense MPO connections, particularly in data center fiber-optic networks, the company asserts.

IEC 61754-7, the standard for MPO connectors, requires the fiber-optic connectors to have an alignment key on the connector and adapter for maintaining signal polarity. Other MPO cleaning tools used the same key-based design for cleaning angled polished single-mode MPO connectors, says MicroCare. But as data center technology moves to more densely packed MPOs on system faceplates, use of such cleaning tool designs becomes a problem, the company asserts.

The Sticklers MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 avoids such problems through use of a design based on a contact spring, rather the alignment key, for controlling the flow of the cleaning ribbon on angled polished MT ferrules. The design enables technicians to insert the CLEANCLICKER in either direction, which enables them to find the right position to keep the cleaning ribbon spools clear of floors, ceilings, doors, and cable routing features on the panel.

The Sticklers MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 is a translucent, bright orange cleaning tool engineered for cleaning both male and female MPO connectors, both on truck assemblies and in the adapter and transceivers. The ribbon flows in an upward direction, which enables the cleaning of 12, 24, 48, and other fiber-count MT ferrules with the standard 12 fiber arrays. The tool will support more than 600 cleanings, MicroCare says.

