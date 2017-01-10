MicroCare offers keyless Sticklers MPO CleanClicker for data center fiber cable

MicroCare Corp. will unveil the Sticklers brand "keyless" MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 cleaning tool at BICSI Winter 2017. Attendees at the event, which will be held January 22-26 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL, will see a device that simplifies cleaning of dense MPO connections, particularly in data center fiber-optic networks, the company asserts.

Jan 10th, 2017

MicroCare Corp. will unveil the Sticklers brand "keyless" MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 cleaning tool at BICSI Winter 2017. Attendees at the event, which will be held January 22-26 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL, will see a device that simplifies cleaning of dense MPO connections, particularly in data center fiber-optic networks, the company asserts.

IEC 61754-7, the standard for MPO connectors, requires the fiber-optic connectors to have an alignment key on the connector and adapter for maintaining signal polarity. Other MPO cleaning tools used the same key-based design for cleaning angled polished single-mode MPO connectors, says MicroCare. But as data center technology moves to more densely packed MPOs on system faceplates, use of such cleaning tool designs becomes a problem, the company asserts.

The Sticklers MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 avoids such problems through use of a design based on a contact spring, rather the alignment key, for controlling the flow of the cleaning ribbon on angled polished MT ferrules. The design enables technicians to insert the CLEANCLICKER in either direction, which enables them to find the right position to keep the cleaning ribbon spools clear of floors, ceilings, doors, and cable routing features on the panel.

The Sticklers MPO CLEANCLICKER 600 is a translucent, bright orange cleaning tool engineered for cleaning both male and female MPO connectors, both on truck assemblies and in the adapter and transceivers. The ribbon flows in an upward direction, which enables the cleaning of 12, 24, 48, and other fiber-count MT ferrules with the standard 12 fiber arrays. The tool will support more than 600 cleanings, MicroCare says.

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on cleaning products and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center
I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Market Research
White-box data center Ethernet switch market mainly three customers: Crehan Research
Stephen Hardy
Jul 23rd, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center
Compass Datacenters launches data center construction near Phoenix
Stephen Hardy
Jul 16th, 2019
L Wlcom071619
Data Center
L-com unveils OM5 multimode fiber cables for data center networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 16th, 2019
Equinix recently purchased a data center in Amsterdam. Now the company plans to build a hyperscale xScale facility in the city as part of a joint venture with GIC.
Data Center
Equinix, GIC joint venture targets European xScale hyperscale data centers
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
The four-story Indonesia Jakarta 3 Data Center&rdquo; (JKT3) will target the needs of financial institutions and OTT service providers in particular.
Data Center
NTT Com plans JKT3 data center in Indonesia
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
Abstract 3581182 1920
Data Center
KsFiberNet connects fiber network to two TierPoint data centers
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019
Artificial Intelligence 3382507 1920
Data Center Interconnectivity
The Birth of Cognitive Networks for Data Center Interconnect
Walid Wakim
Jul 1st, 2019
Hsi 9901635
Data Center
Make or Break: How Cabling is Key to the Future of the Data Center
Andreas Sila
Jun 28th, 2019
L Ww2w Hero062619
Data Center
Robots in the Data Center
Josh Oelrich
Jun 26th, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center Interconnectivity
Cabling Advances for Data Center Interconnect
David Hessong
Jun 25th, 2019