China Telecom Global, Daily-Tech, Global Switch partner for data center offerings

China Telecom Global (CTG), international data center operator Global Switch, and Chinese data center infrastructure operator Daily-Tech have signed a cooperation framework agreement. The agreement will see CTG and partner Daily-Tech to leverage Global Switch's data center capacity, services, development, and management expertise outside China.

Apr 25th, 2017

China Telecom Global (CTG), international data center operator Global Switch, and Chinese data center infrastructure operator Daily-Tech have signed a cooperation framework agreement. The agreement will see CTG and partner Daily-Tech to leverage Global Switch's data center capacity, services, development, and management expertise outside China.

Global Switch operates 10 data centers in markets across Europe and Asia Pacific, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The three companies plan to collaborate in developing new markets; adding to Global Switch's international footprint and capacity; joint marketing of services; creation of one-stop service and system access; and data center, network, and systems integration services.

CTG and Daily-Tech expect the agreement will increase their competitiveness by ensuring secure and quality data center capacity for their customers on an international scale. Global Switch receives a major new partner in CTG. The agreement also should help the Chinese companies to participate in China's Belt and Road initiative through enabling their international expansion.

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center
Digital Realty plans to expand its Frankfurt footprint to Hattersheim to complement its recently completed campus in Sossenheim, shown here.
Data Center
Digital Realty plans data centers in South Korea, Frankfurt
Stephen Hardy
Aug 5th, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center
China Mobile International opens data center in Singapore
Stephen Hardy
Jul 30th, 2019
TY11 is Equinix&apos;s 11th data center in Tokyo.
Data Center
Equinix open news Tokyo data center
Stephen Hardy
Jul 30th, 2019
While Huawei continues to dominate among suppliers to traditional telcos, Ciena is doing very well selling to cloud and colo network operators, says Cignal AI.
Market Research
Sales of optical network systems to North American cloud and colo providers jumps 50%: Cignal AI
Stephen Hardy
Jul 25th, 2019
Lw Ns 3 S Pm Exploded
High-Speed Networks
Wirewerks adds Base-8 members to NextSTEP Technology Fiber Management System
Stephen Hardy
Jul 25th, 2019
Cloud Computing 4246668 1920
Packet Transport
Arrcus launches 100G/400G routing software for Jericho2, adds $30 million in Series B funding
Stephen Hardy
Jul 23rd, 2019
I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Market Research
White-box data center Ethernet switch market mainly three customers: Crehan Research
Stephen Hardy
Jul 23rd, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center
Compass Datacenters launches data center construction near Phoenix
Stephen Hardy
Jul 16th, 2019
L Wlcom071619
Data Center
L-com unveils OM5 multimode fiber cables for data center networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 16th, 2019
Equinix recently purchased a data center in Amsterdam. Now the company plans to build a hyperscale xScale facility in the city as part of a joint venture with GIC.
Data Center
Equinix, GIC joint venture targets European xScale hyperscale data centers
Stephen Hardy
Jul 2nd, 2019