China Telecom Global, Daily-Tech, Global Switch partner for data center offerings

China Telecom Global (CTG), international data center operator Global Switch, and Chinese data center infrastructure operator Daily-Tech have signed a cooperation framework agreement. The agreement will see CTG and partner Daily-Tech to leverage Global Switch's data center capacity, services, development, and management expertise outside China.

Global Switch operates 10 data centers in markets across Europe and Asia Pacific, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The three companies plan to collaborate in developing new markets; adding to Global Switch's international footprint and capacity; joint marketing of services; creation of one-stop service and system access; and data center, network, and systems integration services.

CTG and Daily-Tech expect the agreement will increase their competitiveness by ensuring secure and quality data center capacity for their customers on an international scale. Global Switch receives a major new partner in CTG. The agreement also should help the Chinese companies to participate in China's Belt and Road initiative through enabling their international expansion.

