Zayo adds Los Angeles data center footprint

Apr 18th, 2017

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) says it has leased space at the One Wilshire Building, 624 S Grand Avenue, in Los Angeles. A new agreement with a customer Zayo describes as "a major webscale company," as well as overall demand from customers in the area, led Zayo to take the space. The data center space, which is 24,215 total square feet and comes with 2 MW of critical power, becomes the fiber-optic network service provider's fifth data center in California.

The resources at One Wilshire link to Zayo's Tier III facilities in Irvine, CA via dark fiber. Customers in the new space will have access to Zayo's expansive fiber-optic network, which now includes an undersea fiber route up the coast of state that Zayo recently acquired from Electric Lightwave (see "Zayo to expand Western U.S. fiber footprint via Electric Lightwave buy"). Customers in the new data center facility also will have access to more than 240 carriers within the building, along with nearly 110 cloud and IT service providers.

"zColo's One Wilshire data center will provide carrier-neutral connectivity to all the major telecommunications and cloud providers," said TJ Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. "This facility will provide high-quality infrastructure to our clients in the globally significant Los Angeles data center market."

