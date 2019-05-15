Equinix completes Verizon data center buy

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) says it has completed its previously announced acquisition of 29 data centers and their operations from Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ). The data center services provider paid $3.6 billion in cash for assets that also will bring more than 1,000 customers, with more than 600 of them new to the company.

May 2nd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 05 Lwequinix050217

The 29 data centers combined offer approximately 3 million gross square feet of data center space in 15 cities in North and Latin America. The cities include three new markets for Equinix: Bogotá, Colombia; Culpeper, VA; and Houston, TX. The company also sees its presence expanded in such existing markets as Atlanta, Denver, Miami, New York, São Paulo, Seattle, and Silicon Valley.

Of the 29 data centers only two are in Latin America – one each in Bogotá and São Paulo. Altogether, the company now has 175 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across 44 markets and approximately 17 million gross square feet of space (see map above).

Approximately 250 Verizon employees, primarily in the operations functions of the 29 data centers, have become Equinix employees. Verizon also has agreed to market Equinix's colocation and interconnection services globally.

"Today is an important milestone in the growth of Equinix, as we significantly expand our operations in the Americas region. The 29 new data centers greatly expand our ability to enable global interconnection within our robust ecosystems, as the economies of North, Central and South America continue to thrive," said Karl Strohmeyer, president, Americas, at Equinix. "I am especially thrilled to welcome over 250 new employees and the hundreds of new customers to the Equinix family."

