CommScope targets data centers with High Speed Migration platform

CommScope has bundled several of its fiber-optic products to create the High Speed Migration platform, a portfolio designed to enable data center managers to keep pace with demands for greater data center network capacity, agility, and density. The line covers both single-mode fiber and multimode fiber network applications and contains both duplex and parallel options.

May 16th, 2017

The High Speed Migration platform will roll out with the following elements:

  • MPO connectivityfor a variety of fiber counts, including24-fiber connections that CommScope asserts ensure lowest first cost duplex deployments, 12-fiber connections with seamless expansion of legacy 12-fiber infrastructures, and 8-fiber parallel optics support of QSFP interfaces.
  • Fiber-optic panels with varying densities to simply management of duplex and parallel ports.
  • Ultra-low loss (ULL) pre-terminated components that enable longer link spans with more connectivity options and support for attenuation-sensitive applications.
  • LazrSPEED WideBand OM5 fiber-optic cable, part of the company's flagship SYSTIMAX portfolio, that supports short-wavelength division multiplexing of four wavelengths on a multimode fiber while maintaining backward compatibility with legacy multimode fiber.
  • imVision automated infrastructure management system (AIM).

"With our High Speed Migration solutions, we're able to help data center managers accelerate the growth of their DC capacity and the speed of their digital transformation initiatives," said John Schmidt, vice president of Global Data Center Solutions at CommScope. "We are quickly moving from 10 Gbps and 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and beyond. The more data consumers and network users need, the more services they expect, the more critical speed becomes. This is a global phenomenon and one of the top challenges that data center managers will face."

The introduction of the High Speed Migration portfolio is part of CommScope's strategy to position the company as a trusted partner whose team of network architects understand their customers' business needs and can provide insight into future data center ecosystems and technology trends.

