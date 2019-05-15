ADVA, Brocade demo 32G Fibre Channel transmission over 100 km

ADVA Optical Networking says it has partnered with Brocade to demonstrate the transmission of 32G Fibre Channel over 100 km. The joint field trial leveraged Brocade X6 directors and theADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform.

The trial demonstrates that the platform combination can meet thedata center interconnect needs of enterprise customers as they seek higher speeds in the data center and use of flash-based storage. In particular, the combined systems offer low-latency, high-capacity transport for business continuity and disaster recovery, among other storage-related applications that would require high-speed optical transport

"A seismic shift is taking place as organizations of all sizes make the move from legacy storage to all-flash arrays," asserted Scott Shimomura, senior director, product marketing, Storage Networking at Brocade. "But a lack of fast, responsive, and reliable connectivity can be a serious roadblock. The Brocade Gen 6 Fibre Channel portfolio combined with the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform enables highly reliable, low-latency Fibre Channel storage networks that data centers need to unleash the full value of flash storage."

"Our demo proves the power of Brocade Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology when combined with our DCI transport solution. Together, we're answering the tremendous growth in data demand and enabling enterprises to maximize the performance of flash-enhanced data storage," added Uli Schlegel, PLM director, ADVA Optical Networking.

