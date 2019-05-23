Zayo buys San Diego data centers from KIO Networks

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has acquired a pair of data centers in San Diego from KIO Networks. Zayo paid $12 million for the two facilities, located at 12270 World Trade Drive and 9606 Aero Drive. The acquisition adds more than 100,000 square feet of space and 2 MW of critical, IT power (with additional power available) to Zayo's existing West Coast footprint.

The deal is in response to increasing demand for data center and interconnection services in San Diego from IT, healthcare, and professional services organizations, Zayo says. The company will connect the San Diego sites to its fiber-optic network backbone in California, which Zayos says now stretches more than 8,000 route miles. The data center acquisitions come as part of an initiative to build Zayo's presence along the West Coast, which includes the acquisition of Electric Lightwave (see "Zayo to expand Western U.S. fiber footprint via Electric Lightwave buy") and the opening of data centers in Santa Clara and Los Angeles.

"California is an important hub of the global economy, and this acquisition further strengthens Zayo's position as a leading infrastructure provider," said T.J. Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. "We now have zColo datacenters in all of California's leading metros, creating a strong chain up the West Coast which extends to Seattle. Customers increasingly require solutions that require network connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure. Zayo offers all three at scale."

