Zayo buys San Diego data centers from KIO Networks

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has acquired a pair of data centers in San Diego from KIO Networks. Zayo paid $12 million for the two facilities, located at 12270 World Trade Drive and 9606 Aero Drive. The acquisition adds more than 100,000 square feet of space and 2 MW of critical, IT power (with additional power available) to Zayo's existing West Coast footprint.

May 9th, 2017

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has acquired a pair of data centers in San Diego from KIO Networks. Zayo paid $12 million for the two facilities, located at 12270 World Trade Drive and 9606 Aero Drive. The acquisition adds more than 100,000 square feet of space and 2 MW of critical, IT power (with additional power available) to Zayo's existing West Coast footprint.

The deal is in response to increasing demand for data center and interconnection services in San Diego from IT, healthcare, and professional services organizations, Zayo says. The company will connect the San Diego sites to its fiber-optic network backbone in California, which Zayos says now stretches more than 8,000 route miles. The data center acquisitions come as part of an initiative to build Zayo's presence along the West Coast, which includes the acquisition of Electric Lightwave (see "Zayo to expand Western U.S. fiber footprint via Electric Lightwave buy") and the opening of data centers in Santa Clara and Los Angeles.

"California is an important hub of the global economy, and this acquisition further strengthens Zayo's position as a leading infrastructure provider," said T.J. Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. "We now have zColo datacenters in all of California's leading metros, creating a strong chain up the West Coast which extends to Seattle. Customers increasingly require solutions that require network connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure. Zayo offers all three at scale."

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center
I Stock 000016299600 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Stealth Communications to add to New York City network
May 15th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwrosenberger050919
Transmission
Rosenberger OSI unveils PreCONNECT LOTUS contamination resistant fiber optic contact technology
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwciscofeatfig2050819
Transmission
Accelerating the 400 Gigabit Ethernet Rollout with QSFP-DD
Lane Wigley
May 8th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwbrianmcconnell
High-Speed Networks
Blog: How to Evaluate Non-OEM Hardware Providers
May 3rd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Data Center Interconnectivity
ONI Telecom to deploy Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation platforms for cloud and data center interconnect services
Stephen Hardy
May 2nd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000009140537 Small
Data Center
Hurricane Electric connects fiber network to e-shelter Frankfurt data center
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
L Wpandacom043019
Data Center Interconnectivity
Pan Dacom Direkt unveils SPEED-MUX-200G-CFP2 card for multi-protocol aggregation
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwafl043019
Data Center
AFL adds two ruggedized members to MicroCore Fiber Optic Cable Series
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019