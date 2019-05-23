Legrand, North and Central America buys AFCO Systems for data center expansion

Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA) will expand its offerings for the data center with the acquisition of Long Island-based AFCO Systems, which produces racks, cabinets, enclosures, and air containment systems for the data center, collocation, and telecommunications markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LNCA will place its new assets within the recently formed Cabinet and Containment Solutions business within its Data Communications division. The new business will offer multiple product lines, including a broad portfolio of cabinet and containment options. This includes Legrand's recently introduced Contain-IT Flex system, as well as AFCO Systems' tubular welded construction platforms. These platforms meet the needs of the growing system integrator market for pre-installation of servers and switches in cabinets, while also providing seismic compliant products, LNCA says.

"The acquisition of AFCO Systems demonstrates Legrand, North and Central America's commitment to innovation and leadership in the data center market," said John Selldorff, president and CEO of LNCA. "The creation of our new Cabinet and Containment Solutions business, featuring the combined product lines of LNCA and AFCO Systems, will enable us to further marshal our energy and resources around this exciting space and enable us to address almost any application or user requirement -- from standard to full custom solutions."

