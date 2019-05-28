Equinix expands London Slough campus with IO UK data center buy

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), which offers interconnection and data center services worldwide, says it has expanded its London Slough campus with the acquisition of IO UK's nearby data center operating business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed for the new asset, which Equinix described as "a development phase asset."

The data center, which Equinix will rechristen LD10, opened for business in 2015. For the financial period to December 31, 2015, the length of which Equinix did not announce, IO UK generated revenues of approximately $1.4 million via the facility. The two parties signed the purchase agreement January 7, 2017, and the acquisition was completed on February 3, 2017.

LD10 will connect with other data centers within Equinix's Slough campus, including LD4, LD5, and LD6. The campus offers low-latency connections from London to such financial centers as New York (30 ms) and Frankfurt (4 ms). LD10 will add approximately 350 cabinets of sold capacity and a total colocation space of approximately 3,340 cabinets once the facility is completely built out. The facility also contains Baselayer Modular Data Center units, which Equinix says it will maintain and expand as needed.

With the addition of the new facility, Equinix now operates 147 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers in 40 markets.

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.