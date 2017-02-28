Xiaomi chooses Nokia for fiber data center interconnect

Nokia says it has won a contract from Chinese electronics company and internet service provider Xiaomi to supply its 1830 Photonic Service Switch for data center interconnect among seven sites in the area of Beijing.

The advanced optical transport technology will reduce bottlenecks in Xiaomi's data transport network and enable the company to provide higher-speed, lower latency internet services to its customers, Nokia says. Xiaomi also will use the new fiber-optic network infrastructure to create a private cloud network for its internal data management requirements.

In addition to the 1830 Photonic Service Switch, Xiaomi also will leverage Nokia's Network Services Platform.

"This initiative is enabling Xiaomi to maximize network capacity, address fast-growing traffic demands and enjoy the flexibility of the cloud with the security, reliability and performance of a private network," said Drazen Lukic, head of the China IP and Optical Networks Business Group at Nokia.

