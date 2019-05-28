AMS-IX, Sify open Mumbai carrier-neutral internet exchange

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) and India-based ICT services provider Sify Technologies have launched AMS-IX India, a carrier-neutral, open internet exchange (IX) in Mumbai, India.

Feb 7th, 2017

The IX will offer customer connections via dedicated ports with speeds of 1 Gbps or 10 Gbps. The facility will aim to serve as a neutral and independent peering platform that offers private and public peering services at carrier-grade levels to internet service providers (ISPs), internet content providers (ICPs), and telecom operators.

"India is one of the world's fastest growing internet markets," explains Job Witteman, CEO of AMS-IX. "The growth is being accelerated by 4G adoption, large content players establishing a footprint in India and the supportive policies of the government."

"We are already seeing a major interest in this new exchange throughout the marketplace," comments Raju Vegesna, chairman of Sify. "We believe that the establishment of this exchange will create the optimal ecosystem for acceleration of internet adoption in India, while simultaneously supporting the Digital India initiatives. The open nature of AMS-IX India will provide all content and internet service providers a truly global standard."

AMS-IX operates exchanges in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, as well as three in the United States via a subsidiary (see, for example, "AMS-IX USA, GlobeNet partner for North American, LATAM peering"). Syfy, meanwhile, offers connectivity to more than 1400 cities and towns in India. Its network connects 43 data centers across India, including Sify's six Tier 3 data centers across the cities of Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

