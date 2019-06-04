Go!Foton offers PEACOC V3.0 fiber management platform for central offices, data center networks

Go!Foton Corp. has unveiled the latest version of its PEACOC fiber management line. PEACOC V3.0 offers the high density expected to be required in central offices as service providers roll out 5G and C-RAN wireless architectures, NG-PON2 in fiber to the premises access networks, as well as next-generation ultra long haul infrastructures. The platform also should find use in large-scale data center network applications, the company says.

The PEACOC V3.0 leverages the company's patented spreadable connector design, which permits a three-finger grip per LC connector as well as high fiber density. PEACOC V3.0 enables "pay-as-you-grow" expansion, with a 1RU chassis as its basic element. In this most basic configuration, each 1RU chassis accommodates up to six configurable flexible trays (FleTs). The FleTs hold 24 LC connectors, for a total of 144 LC connectors per 1RU. Installed in a fully populated Go!Foton NEBS compliant 7-ft fiber frame, the integrated PEACOC system supports what Go!Foton asserts is an industry leading 5,760 LC fiber-optic connectors.

Each PEACOC FleT cassette can be configured to support a variety of patching and splicing applications as well as house integrated passive optical components such WDMs, splitters, couplers, and tap filters. The PEACOC V3.0 chassis is fully compatible with any standard 19-inch or 23-inch frame and can be implemented in the same rack with active equipment. Use of the PEACOC V3.0 in this way reduces the number of required fiber terminations, improves fiber channel quality, simplifies fiber connectivity, and reduces the overall rack space required in both central offices and data centers, the company says.

The PEACOC platform also provides field technicians with easy access to both front- and back-side connectors while working from the front side of the chassis or frame. Such access helps prevents commonly documented connector mismatch mistakes and improves the ability of field technicians to properly clean both front- and back-side connectors. The all-front access design makes PEACOC platforms such as the V3.0 useful in small spaces such as OSP cabinets, fiber distribution hubs, or other controlled equipment vaults (CEVs), Go!Foton concludes.

Go!Foton will display the PEACOC V3.0 and other products in Booth 3300 at OFC in Los Angeles, CA, March 21-23 2017.

