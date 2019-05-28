Top 3 colocation markets are in Europe: Cloudscene

Brisbane, Australia based Cloudscene, which compiles and manages a directory of colocation data centers, cloud service providers, and network fabrics worldwide, has unveiled its 2017 Global Top Ten Colocation Ecosystems list. Good news if you're looking for colocation and related services in Europe: The top three markets, and four of the top five, can be found on the Continent.

Feb 14th, 2017

"The United States is by far the largest data center market in the world, so it was no surprise that five of its cities made the list," according to Cloudscene founder Bevan Slattery. "However, it was Europe that dominated the top three spots, and Sydney made an appearance at number eight thanks to Australia's considerable growth over the last three years."

Cloudscene compiled its 2017 Global Top Ten Colocation Ecosystems list by scoring markets based on a combined data center density and connectivity rating. The rating takes into consideration the total number of colocation facilities and the total number of points of presence (PoPs) across all colocation data centers within each market.

The Top 10 colocation markets, in Cloudscene's estimation, are:

  1. London
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Frankfurt
  4. Washington DC
  5. Paris
  6. Bay Area
  7. Los Angeles
  8. Sydney
  9. Dallas
  10. Chicago.

Cloudscene notes that only three colocation service providers -- Equinix, Digital Realty, and Verizon – operate in all 10 markets.

"We expect there will be some movement in next year's ecosystem rankings as the Asia Pacific market continues to be the fastest growing region for the data center industry. So it's likely that we'll see more APAC cities make their way to a top ten spot," Slattery predicted.

