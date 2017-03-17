ADVA Optical Networking supports PAM4 data center interconnect

ADVA Optical Networking has again signaled its support of direct-detect modulation as an approach to high-speed data center interconnect (DCI) applications. The company has expanded the capabilities of its ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform to support 100-Gbps transmission via PAM4 modulation at distances up to 100 km alongside the previous coherent transmission support.

AuthorStephen Hardy
Mar 17th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 03 Lwadva031717

ADVA Optical Networking has again signaled its support of direct-detect modulation as an approach to high-speed data center interconnect (DCI) applications. The company has expanded the capabilities of its ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform to support 100-Gbps transmission via PAM4 modulation at distances up to 100 km alongside the previous coherent transmission support.

The company's SmartAmp technology forms the centerpiece of the new capabilities. In addition to amplification, SmartAmp offers tunable compensation technology as well as transmission management features. The technology enables network operators to deploy the FSP 3000 CloudConnect portfolio as a disaggregated Open Line System (OLS) or in a complete transport system scenario that includes the terminal and the line system. It will support PAM4 transmission from a variety of sources, including Inphi's ColorZ pluggable 100G optical module designed in collaboration with Microsoft. In fact, as was the case at OFC 2016, ADVA will join with Inphi and Arista Networks at OFC 2017 to demonstrate pluggable PAM4 module capabilities in a DCI environment, this time using the SmartAmp capabilities as an official feature of the FSP 3000 CloudConnect line.

According to Stephan Retteberger, vice president of marketing and investor relations at ADVA, the company is already shipping systems with the SmartAmp technology "in nice volumes" two one customer and is supporting trials with three others. Retteberger wouldn't say who the paying customer is, but ADVA did get Microsoft to provide a quote for the press release that announced the product.

"With their SmartAmp solution, ADVA Optical Networking helps remove complexity from the deployment and operation of 100Gbit/s direct detect DWDM systems, such as Inphi's ColorZ," read the quote, from Mark Filer, senior optical network architect, Microsoft Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. "By incorporating necessary ‘smarts' like automatic gain-provisioning and active chromatic dispersion compensation in the line system, ADVA Optical Networking benefits customers with a cost-effective DCI solution that is simple and straightforward to deploy at cloud scale."

This isn't the first time ADVA has offered support of direct detect for short-reach metro and DCI. The company was among the first systems vendors to embrace the 4x28-Gbps approach as an alternative to coherent at 100 Gbps (see "ADVA Optical Networking offers cost-reduced 100-Gbps for metro networks"). The company found customers for that capability (see, for example, "JSC Fortex deploys ADVA direct-detect metro 100G systems in Moscow"), which undoubtedly emboldened it to proceed down the PAM4 path.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Data Center Interconnectivity
I Stock 000036128984 Large
Data Center Interconnectivity
FORETHOUGHT.net deploys Ekinops FlexRate for data center interconnect
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
Lw Ipi Inphi052319
Network Automation
IP Infusion qualifies Inphi COLORZ for OcNOS
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Money 1090815 1280
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight buys Maine Fiber Company
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
I Stock 000016299600 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Stealth Communications to add to New York City network
Stephen Hardy
May 15th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000001759899 Medium
Data Center Interconnectivity
ONI Telecom to deploy Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation platforms for cloud and data center interconnect services
Stephen Hardy
May 2nd, 2019
L Wpandacom043019
Data Center Interconnectivity
Pan Dacom Direkt unveils SPEED-MUX-200G-CFP2 card for multi-protocol aggregation
Stephen Hardy
Apr 30th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2018 01 Lwgooglecloud011618
High-Speed Networks
Google’s Curie submarine cable lands in Chile
Stephen Hardy
Apr 25th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000019659759 X Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
Cyxtera Technologies deploys Infinera’s Groove system
Stephen Hardy
Apr 25th, 2019
Lw Acacia Cfp2
Transmission
Tencent pairs Acacia Communications’ CFP2-DCO with OPC-4 open line system
Stephen Hardy
Apr 23rd, 2019