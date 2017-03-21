Fujitsu expands 1FINITY data center interconnect line

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. has expanded the data center interconnect (DCI) end of its 1FINITY portfolio. The upgrades include enhancements to its 1FINITY T100 transponder, packaged with the new 1FINITY T400, a 1-Tbps Layer 1 aggregator. Decoupling the open transponder and aggregator enables greater network architecture flexibility and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) to 100G aggregation density, Fujitsu asserts.

Designed to support 100G and 200G coherent optical transport for point-to-point or ring networks, the 1FINITY T100 Transport blade can be deployed independently, in conjunction with other 1FINITY blades such as the L100 Lambda series to provide ROADM capability, or over a third-party FOADM. The just announced enhancements to the T100 include zero touch provisioning that automates configuration and provisioning. New streaming telemetry technology improves the operator's view of network performance without adversely affecting other management resources. Ethernet Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) snooping helps identify network topology with automated network discovery to improve planning and monitoring. Finally, line-side OTN Layer 1 encryption using Advance Encryption Standard (AES-256) for each 100Gb client improves transmission security.

The 1FINITY T400 Transport blade, meanwhile, provides Layer 1, 10GbE to 100G aggregation. The platform's open optics includes 10xQSFP28 100G-BaseR service ports and 25xQSFP+ 40GbE client ports. A 4:1 optical fan-out cable delivers connectivity to up to 100x10GbE client ports. Like the T100, the T400 has zero touch provisioning and AC or DC power supplies. The T400 offers power consumption of 0.45 W per gigabit.

Deployed together, the decoupled T400 and T100 offers 10X better 10GbE to 100G aggregation density versus competing alternatives, Fujitsu asserts.

For related articles, visit the Data Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.