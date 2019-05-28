Coriant offers open optical line system for long-haul data center interconnect

Coriant has expanded its line of open optical line systems with the Coriant 7300 Open Line System (OLS). The OLS targets long-haul data center interconnect (DCI) applications, including those based on Coriant's Groove G30 Platform as well as other open transponder DCI systems.

The 7300 OLS, currently in customer trials, leverages capabilities of the company's hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform while extending support for core data center equipment practices, including front-to-back airflow and AC power. The 7300 OLS features a compact and custom-built shelf design that maximizes space utilization and power efficiency; the OLS also enables simplified management and control in third-party, SDN/NFV-managed networking environments via support for SDN integration enabled by the Coriant Transcend SDN Transport Controller.

The new offering includes what Coriant asserts is the broadest portfolio of amplifiers available as well as optical link control that delivers the industry's highest engineering margins. The optical link control mitigates the influences of degrading fiber quality or non-ideal fiber types, environmental interference, and other transmission challenges.

