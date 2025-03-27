Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company, Unveils Next-Generation Anti-Jamming CRPA System for Assured Navigation

Chandler, Ariz., March 27, 2025 – Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) Company, today launched its M-AJ-QUATRO anti-jamming antenna system. Equipped with advanced Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA) and digital processing technologies, M-AJ-QUATRO establishes Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) in GPS/GNSS-challenged environments ranging from military operations to commercial aviation.

PNT services are becoming indispensable for the safe functioning of a wide variety of essential services ranging from transportation, AI hyperscale data centers, and telecommunications to energy, finance, and defense. Government agencies and industry leaders are intensifying efforts to combat GNSS jamming and spoofing threats. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) are accelerating the approval process for CRPA technology to enhance aviation safety and mitigate terrestrial-based GPS interference.

The M-AJ-QUATRO operates seamlessly across the entire L1, L2, and L5 GNSS bands, delivering exceptional interference mitigation and secure signal processing. Featuring adaptive digital nulling, it automatically suppresses jamming signals with over 34dB+ interference suppression (export-free version) and over 45dB+ interference suppression (export-controlled version), ensuring reliable performance in contested environments. The system’s jammer direction-finding capability identifies and isolates interference sources, enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

Designed for multi-constellation support, the M-AJ-QUATRO is compatible with GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, and QZSS, providing robust global coverage. Secure signal processing powered by dual FPGA-based encryption and anti-spoofing technology facilitates strong data integrity, safeguarding mission-critical applications. Built to withstand the harshest conditions, this system meets stringent MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F standards, making it an ideal solution for defense and aerospace operations.

“As the FAA and NAWCAD push for CRPA integration into commercial aircraft, M-AJ-QUATRO is positioned as a market-ready solution for both military and civilian applications,” said Jamie Marraccini, Vice President, Inertial Labs Products, VIAVI. “With regulatory shifts streamlining CRPA adoption, this launch marks a significant step in ensuring secure, interference-free navigation for mission-critical operations.”

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company

With over 20 years of industry experience, Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company, is a leading designer, integrator, and manufacturer of cutting-edge Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), GPS-Aided Inertial Navigation Systems (INSs), and Attitude & Heading Reference Systems (AHRSs), as well as sensor fusion products and solutions ranging from Inertial Sensing, Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT) and GNSS Tracking to LiDAR Scanning, Alternative Navigation (ALTNAV), Visual Navigation, and Programmable Navigation Solutions.