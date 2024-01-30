Quantifi Photonics launches QCA Series High-Speed Communication Analyzer at DesignCon 2024

Quantifi Photonics, a leading photonics test and measurement instrument manufacturer, is launching the QCA Series High-Speed Communication Analyzer at DesignCon 2024.

The QCA Series is a digital sampling oscilloscope designed to offer cost-effective performance and enable manufacturers of next-gen interconnects to overcome the critical testing roadblock of scaling production to high volumes.

Its ultra-low jitter performance and unrivalled instrument density is ideally suited to perform high-precision measurements in parallel for optimized test throughput and reduced cost-of test in high-volume testing and manufacturing applications. The QCA Series can be easily integrated into existing assembly and alignment equipment used to manufacture next-generation interconnects.

The new QCA Series targets applications across 100-800G and 1.6T Ethernet, emerging Co-Packaged Optics and In-package Optical I/O, and computer interfaces such as PCI Express and USB. A live demonstration of the first instrument in the new product lineup will be on display at booth 760 at the DesignCon exhibition which runs until February 1st, 2024.

Initially, the QCA is available as an electrical version for 25G NRZ and 26.6/53.1 Gigabaud PAM4 and will be followed by an optical version. To facilitate the triggering of the QCA for optimum measurement accuracy particularly for DSP-based technologies, Quantifi Photonics will also be offering the QCR Series of Clock Recovery modules. Powering the QCA is the easy-to-use VISEYE analysis software and graphical user interface.

Dr. Andy Stevens, CEO of Quantifi Photonics says, “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of the QCA Series at DesignCon. We’ve developed a truly scalable and capable oscilloscope platform, addressing a critical gap in the market for high-volume testing and manufacturing for optical and electrical interconnects. With this launch, we’re poised to fundamentally transform the sector by substantially reducing the total cost of ownership for oscilloscopes and empower our customers with test solutions for the next-generation of communication technologies.”

