Verizon to buy $300 million of fiber-optic cable from Prysmian

Verizon Communications (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) has awarded Prysmian Group a three-year contract worth approximately $300 million to supply more than 17 million fiber-km of ribbon and loose tube cables. The fiber deal is the second major purchase Verizon has made in the past month, following an even larger contract signing with Corning.

May 8th, 2017

Verizon Communications (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) has awarded Prysmian Group a three-year contract worth approximately $300 million to supply more than 17 million fiber-km of ribbon and loose tube cables. The fiber deal is the second major purchase Verizon has made in the past month, following an even larger contract signing with Corning (see "Verizon signs $1.05B fiber deal with Corning to support wireless broadband").

As was the case with the Corning contract, Prysmian will supply fiber-optic cable for Verizon's continuing roll out of a fiber platform that will underpin deployment of 5G services, improve 4G LTE capabilities, and deliver other broadband services. In announcing the deal, Prysmian stated, "Both Prysmian and Verizon feel strongly that demand and supply for the next-generation passive optical network (NG-PON2) will last well beyond 2020 as new technologies like 5G and the IoT become reality."

"As the world goes wireless, wireless is drawn to fiber. Economic growth and consumer demand depend largely on superfast, gigabit broadband connectivity that is always available. Our pronouncement is that this is best delivered over a fixed optical network," emphasized Philippe Vanhille, senior vice president, telecom at Prysmian Group.

Also echoing the Corning announcement, Prysmian says it will make what it called "a significant investment" in its North American cable manufacturing capabilities through 2018 in light of the award. The company operates three telecom production sites in the United States, two for the production of optical cable and one for optical fiber. Prysmian added that an unannounced portion of the new business will involve material management services offered by third-party providers owned and operated by certified woman business-owned enterprises.

"Prysmian Group's telecom division is an established optical cable and connectivity solutions provider to Verizon. This strategic supply agreement helps ensure we can ramp supply in order to expand our network capacity and speed 5G deployment," commented Viju Menon, Verizon's chief supply chain officer.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on optical cables and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Cables & Enclosures
FTTH/B
Telenor expands Danish broadband service footprint via OpenNet fiber network
Apr 29th, 2019
Lw Online 3412473 1920
High-Speed Networks
Students can now attend Light Brigade’s ‘Fiber Optics 1-2-3’ course remotely
Stephen Hardy
Apr 24th, 2019
Lw Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTH/B
Nominations open for 2019 FTTXcellence Award
Apr 12th, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Fiber deployments in China to slow this year: CRU
Stephen Hardy
Apr 12th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwr M041119
Cables & Enclosures
R&M offers PRIME ODF optical distribution frame with 5376-fiber capacity
Stephen Hardy
Apr 11th, 2019
Cables & Enclosures
Suttle sells FutureLink Fiber business to PPC Broadband
Stephen Hardy
Apr 8th, 2019
Cables & Enclosures
Preformed Line Products to buy MICOS TELCOM
Stephen Hardy
Apr 8th, 2019
Lw Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
PON/Systems
CommScope closes ARRIS acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Apr 4th, 2019
Cables & Enclosures
Emtelle HomeConnect for preconnectorized cable internal/external FTTP drop cable deployments
Stephen Hardy
Feb 25th, 2019
Cables & Enclosures
Clearfield FieldSmart Fiber Active Cabinets target multi-access edge compute applications
Stephen Hardy
Feb 25th, 2019