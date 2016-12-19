Proximus promises 'Fiber for Belgium'

Belgian broadband services Proximus has announced it will spend €3 billion over the next 10 years to deploy fiber to the home (FTTH) across most of the country. The "Fiber for Belgium" initiative will aim to create an FTTH footprint that will pass more than 85% of Belgium's enterprises and more than 50% of its households during that timeframe.

Dec 19th, 2016

Belgian broadband services Proximus has announced it will spend €3 billion over the next 10 years to deploy fiber to the home (FTTH) across most of the country. The "Fiber for Belgium" initiative will aim to create an FTTH footprint that will pass more than 85% of Belgium's enterprises and more than 50% of its households during that timeframe.

Proximus says it will begin the fiber-optic network roll outs in Antwerp, Brussels, Charleroi, Ghent, Namur and Roeselare early next year.

The deployment will leverage the operator's national fiber-optic backbone as well as the 21,000 km of fiber-optic cable it has deployed to connect its VDSL cabinets. On the business end of the equation, Proximus says it already has deployed fiber in over 80% of Belgium's business zones; it has connected more than 6,000 enterprise customers to fiber so far, the company asserts.

"Proximus has been at the forefront of broadband innovation for years, with Belgian and world premières in ADSL, VDSL2 and vectoring technologies, as well as in fiber," said Geert Standaert, CTO at Proximus. "Today, Proximus is pioneering once more as we will be the first operator on the Belgian market to bring the incredible power of fiber inside existing homes and apartments. This is great news for Belgian customers, as optical fiber can be considered as the ultimate broadband technology, allowing us to meet customer needs in the very long-term."

"For Belgium, it's great news to hear that Proximus will invest in the roll-out of optical fiber, because highly performing telecom networks have become essential for the economic, social and cultural development of every country," added Charles Michel, Belgium's Prime Minister. "The Federal government will make sure that the conditions are favorable for this investment in Fiber. Improving the digital infrastructure in Belgium is one of the three key pillars of the National Pact for strategic investments."

Proximus says it will continue to invest in its fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) infrastructure during the FTTH deployment.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx equipment and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in FTTH/B
Ox1 1
Network Test
EXFO positions Optical Xplorer as optical fiber multimeter
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTX
Paul Griswold named 2019 FTTXcellence Award recipient
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
I Stock 000038209208 Large
FTTH/B
Fullerton FiberCity FTTP network deployment to begin this month
Stephen Hardy
Jun 3rd, 2019
I Stock 000004527810 Small
Mergers & Acquisitions
Frontier to sell northwestern operations to WaveDivision Capital
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
L Wireland051319
FTTH/B
Ireland names preferred bidder for National Broadband Plan
Stephen Hardy
May 13th, 2019
I Stock 000029990298 Large
FTTN/C
Wave Broadband splits operations into Wave North and Wave South
Stephen Hardy
May 13th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000017851714 Small
Network Test
Oman Broadband leverages NTest’s FiberWatch PON RFTS
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwleehicks050619
FTTH/B
FTTXcellence Award winner Lee Hicks talks Verizon’s One Fiber initiative
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019
High-Speed Networks
MTA Fiber Holdings announces plans for AlCan ONE Alaskan terrestrial fiber network
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019
FTTH/B
Fastweb signs FTTH network sharing agreement with Open Fiber
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019