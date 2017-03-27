Bell targets CAN$854 million for FTTP in Montréal

Incumbent Canadian operator Bell says it will spend CAN$854 million to deploy fiber to the premises (FTTP) networks in Montreal, home of the company's headquarters. The initiative will pass approximately 1.1 residences and business locations with fiber-optic cable, Bell says.

Mar 27th, 2017

Bell says the expansion project will see the installation of more than 7,000 km of fiber as well as the upgrade of 25 central offices across Montréal. Bell says more than 90% of its network in the city is on aerial structures already in place, a fact which leads it to expect an efficient roll out. Bell says it will partner with such local firms as Asplundh, Effigis Geo-Solutions, G-TEK, Infrastructel, Telecon, TCI, and TRJ Télécom to complete the project.

Based on its experience with similar FTTP deployments in Québec City, Toronto, and other major urban markets, Bell estimates the Montréal project will create approximately 2,700 direct and indirect jobs in Québec and an additional $2.2 billion in new economic activity.

"I'm delighted that our city will soon rank among the best in broadband connections and ultra-fast downloading and uploading speeds," said Denis Coderre, Mayor of Montréal. "There is a direct and positive correlation between access to an ultra-fast Internet network and a community's economic development. Especially for a city like Montréal, known for its dynamic digital sector and the expertise of its cutting-edge industries like video gaming, aerospace and health technologies, today's announcement packs tremendous economic potential."

