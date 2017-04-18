Nominations open for 2017 FTTXcellence Awards

Corning Inc. and Lightwave have opened the nominations process for the 2017 FTTXcellence Awards. Now in its 14th year, the FTTXcellence Awards recognizes an individual who has significantly advanced the deployment of fiber-optic access network technology in the Americas. Nominations will close May 15, 2017. The award will be presented at this year's Fiber Connect Conference and Expo, which is being held June 12-14 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Apr 18th, 2017

To be eligible for consideration for the FTTXcellence Award, an individual must be nominated by a peer using the form on Lightwave's website. Nominees typically come from the service provider, government, and technology arenas across North, Central, and South America. A panel of judges reviews the submitted entrants and selects the awardee.

In addition to recognition during the 2017 Fiber Connect event, the FTTXcellence Award winner will receive a piece of Stueben glass in recognition of their achievements. A $5,000 donation in the winner's name also will be made to U.S. Ignite, a non-profit organization that fosters the creation of next-generation Internet applications that provide transformative public benefit. Finally, Lightwave will profile the winner on its website.

"The FTTXcellence Awards has recognized a wide range of individuals throughout its history," pointed out Stephen Hardy, editorial director of Lightwave. "We've given the award to people from both large and small service providers, government officials, and others of diverse backgrounds. So it's well worthwhile to take the time to nominate someone you've worked with on an FTTx project, regardless of the scope – or whether that person has been nominated previously. Innovation isn't limited to the big players, and everyone who qualifies has a fair shot at the award."

Additional information on the award is available on the FTTXcellence Award homepage as well as an FAQ page.

