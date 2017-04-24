AT&T Fiber adds eight metros to gigabit broadband count

AT&T has announced its intention to bring its today announced plans to bring its AT&T Fiber gigabit broadband services to parts of eight additional metro markets. The new markets bring to 75 the number of metro markets where the company has at least announced plans to provide the fiber to the premises (FTTP) service. The tally includes parts of Oakland, CA, where AT&T says it has now launched service.

Apr 24th, 2017

The company says it now offers the AT&T Fiber gigabit broadband service to 4.6 million locations across 52 major metros. AT&T expects to increase that total by 2 million locations in 2017, with a target to reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019.

The eight new markets are:

  • Dayton, OH
  • Macon, GA
  • Madison, WI
  • Monterey-Salinas, CA
  • Savannah, GA
  • South Bend, IN
  • Springfield, MO
  • Western Michigan.

"While other providers have slowed deployment, we'll continue to expand access to our ultra-fast internet to more customers, so they can more quickly connect to the things they love online," said Eric Boyer, senior vice president, Wireless and Wired Product Marketing at AT&T, referencing Google Fiber's current pause.

AT&T first launched gigabit FTTP services in Austin, TXn 2014, i (see "AT&T to launch 1-Gbps FTTH in Austin"), then announced major expansion plans later in the year (see "AT&T releases list of potential new 1-Gbps FTTH markets"). It renamed its efforts AT&T Fiber last October (see "AT&T renames FTTP service, plans additional markets").

