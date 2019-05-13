Sonic to expand metro San Francisco Gigabit Fiber network

ISP Sonic says it will expanded its fiber-optic network footprint in the San Francisco metro area. The company will offer its Gigabit Fiber services to The Mission District and surrounding neighborhoods. The roll out will start in the southern portion of The Mission and expand to the surrounding communities of Noe Valley, The Castro, Dolores Heights, Glen Park, Potrero Hill, and Sunnyside.

May 1st, 2017

Once it finishes the fiber network deployment, Sonic will offer uncapped Gigabit Fiber internet services as well as international home phone service starting at $40 per month.

"The Internet is the backbone of modern society and a key enabler of innovation and freedom, and it's more important than ever that customers have choices," said Dane Jasper, co-founder and CEO of Sonic. "Sonic has long believed that access to fast, affordable internet is a basic right and our continued expansion in the Bay Area shows our commitment to making this a reality."

Sonic provides fiber-based communications services San Francisco, Brentwood, and Sebastapol, CA (see"Sonic to deliver gigabit FTTH to six California communities"). Customers include the Golden State Warriors, Oakland Raiders, Uber, and Glassdoor. Its CTO, Nathan Patrick, won the FTTXcellence Award in 2016 (see "Sonic CTO Nathan Patrick is 2016 FTTXcellence Award winner").

