Google Fiber open for business in Huntsville, AL

Google Fiber says it is now accepting signups in North Huntsville, AL. The company will offer services via an open municipal network that Huntsville is constructing.

AuthorStephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2017

Google Fiber says it is now accepting signups in North Huntsville, AL. The company will offer services via an open municipal network that Huntsville is constructing, as it announced last year (see "Google turns to others to launch gigabit FTTH in San Francisco, Huntsville").

"Huntsville just gets it," posted Caroline de Gantes, head of business operations, Huntsville, for Google Fiber on the unit's blog page. "Mayor Battle and the city's leadership understand what unlocking the true potential of the Web with fiber Internet can do for a city, its businesses, and residents. As an enterprising city, Huntsville explored new ways to connect residents and small businesses and is building a municipal fiber network through Huntsville Utilities. Google Fiber is the city's first tenant and will lease part of the network with a non-exclusive arrangement, which allows other providers to lease fiber from the city as well."

Residents in North Huntsville can choose among the company's Fiber 1000 + TV, Fiber 1000, Fiber 100, and Fiber 100 + TV services. Monthly prices range from $50 for Fiber 100 internet-only service to $160 for the Fiber 1000 + TV gigabit broadband and video service. Subscribers also can opt for Fiber Phone service as well.

Google Fiber offers fiber-based broadband in such cities as Kansas City (Kansas and Missouri), Provo, UT, Austin, TX, and Raleigh, NC. However, other deployments have slowed or been put on hold as the company examines its options, including fixed wireless, in the face of permitting and other obstacles to fiber deployment in several target markets (see "Google Fiber to 'pause' expansion; CEO steps down").

