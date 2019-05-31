AT&T expects to reach 51 metro markets with FTTP by end of this month

AT&T says it will launch fiber to the premises (FTTP) services in five new metro markets this month. The new markets will bring the number of metro markets in which the operator offers its AT&T Fiber FTTP services to 51.

Feb 13th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2014 12 Att Ftth Connnectorization

AT&T says it will launch fiber to the premises (FTTP) services in five new metro markets this month. The new markets will bring the number of metro markets in which the operator offers its AT&T Fiber FTTP services to 51.

The new metro markets for AT&T Fiber include:

  • Columbia, SC
  • Jackson, MS
  • Knoxville, TN
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Shreveport, LA

The Milwaukee market appears to be the first of the five to come online. AT&T says it now offers FTTP connections in parts of Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Waukesha, and surrounding communities.

"Our customers are increasingly interacting with their world in more data-intensive ways," said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. "A growing number of people are streaming content directly from their devices, and interacting with family and friends through live videos. For these reasons, we're bringing our fastest internet speeds to Milwaukee area communities powered by AT&T Fiber."

"The 100% fiber network from AT&T will contribute to our growing economy and quality of life in Milwaukee," said Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. "Access to high-speed internet will help create new jobs, grow small businesses and improve access to educational opportunities."

AT&T says it is marketing gigabit broadband services to nearly 4 million customer locations at present, more than 650,000 of which are apartments and condo units. The operator says it expects AT&T Fiber to reach at least 12.5 million locations across 67 metro areas by the middle of 2019 (see "AT&T renames FTTP service, plans additional markets").

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in FTTH/B
High-Speed Networks
MTA Fiber Holdings announces plans for AlCan ONE Alaskan terrestrial fiber network
May 6th, 2019
FTTH/B
Fastweb signs FTTH network sharing agreement with Open Fiber
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019
Home
2018 Fiber Connect
Jun 4th, 2018Jun 7th, 2018
FTTH/B
Bill clears electric co-ops for broadband services in Georgia
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
FTTH/B
Telenor expands Danish broadband service footprint via OpenNet fiber network
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
List 1030596 1920
PON/Systems
China Mobile (Shanghai) chooses Huawei 10G PON for fixed/mobile gigabit demo
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
FTTH/B
HomeGrid Forum touts visible light communication and G.hn for smart home applications
Stephen Hardy
Apr 23rd, 2019
FTTH/B
Asia-Pacific FTTH take rates jump more than 10%: FTTH Council Asia-Pacific
Stephen Hardy
Apr 22nd, 2019
FTTH/B
Google Fiber to pay Louisville $3.84 million in wake of market retreat
Stephen Hardy
Apr 18th, 2019
Lw Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTH/B
Nominations open for 2019 FTTXcellence Award
Apr 12th, 2019