AT&T expects to reach 51 metro markets with FTTP by end of this month

AT&T says it will launch fiber to the premises (FTTP) services in five new metro markets this month. The new markets will bring the number of metro markets in which the operator offers its AT&T Fiber FTTP services to 51.

The new metro markets for AT&T Fiber include:

Columbia, SC

Jackson, MS

Knoxville, TN

Milwaukee, WI

Shreveport, LA

The Milwaukee market appears to be the first of the five to come online. AT&T says it now offers FTTP connections in parts of Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Waukesha, and surrounding communities.

"Our customers are increasingly interacting with their world in more data-intensive ways," said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. "A growing number of people are streaming content directly from their devices, and interacting with family and friends through live videos. For these reasons, we're bringing our fastest internet speeds to Milwaukee area communities powered by AT&T Fiber."

"The 100% fiber network from AT&T will contribute to our growing economy and quality of life in Milwaukee," said Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. "Access to high-speed internet will help create new jobs, grow small businesses and improve access to educational opportunities."

AT&T says it is marketing gigabit broadband services to nearly 4 million customer locations at present, more than 650,000 of which are apartments and condo units. The operator says it expects AT&T Fiber to reach at least 12.5 million locations across 67 metro areas by the middle of 2019 (see "AT&T renames FTTP service, plans additional markets").

