PLDT to expand Philippines FTTH service by 80%

Philippines national carrier PLDT has announced plans to expand its fiber to the home (FTTH) coverage by approximately 80%. The carrier expects to pass 4.4 million homes by the end of this year.

AuthorStephen Hardy
Feb 13th, 2017

Philippines national carrier PLDT has announced plans to expand its fiber to the home (FTTH) coverage by approximately 80%. The carrier expects to pass 4.4 million homes by the end of this year.

PLDT's FTTH infrastructure passed 2.5 million homes last year, and expects to add 1.9 million to that total in 2017.

"We are stepping up our efforts to deliver unrivalled internet services to more homes in various parts of the country, from the Ilocos provinces in the North to Zamboanga in the South," said PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

PLDT offers its HOME Fibr service via the FTTH network, with speed tiers as high as 1 Gbps.

"PLDT Home Fibr also provides a more robust platform for a growing range of Smart Home services," added PLDT FVP and Home Operations Head Oscar Enrico Reyes. "For example, home security services such as FamCam, the monitoring device that makes it possible for parents to watch over their family wherever they are, as well as FamZone which allows them to keep their children safe online."

The operator also has begun to use what it calls "hybrid fiber technologies" to deliver services within multi-tenant buildings via copper connections. PLDT chooses from a pair of technologies in such applications. The options include GigaWire technology from KT Corp. (formerly Korea Telecom) and G.fast from Huawei. PLDT says it can deliver downstream speeds of 600 to 700 Mbps with these approaches.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in FTTH/B
High-Speed Networks
MTA Fiber Holdings announces plans for AlCan ONE Alaskan terrestrial fiber network
May 6th, 2019
FTTH/B
Fastweb signs FTTH network sharing agreement with Open Fiber
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019
Home
2018 Fiber Connect
Jun 4th, 2018Jun 7th, 2018
FTTH/B
Bill clears electric co-ops for broadband services in Georgia
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
FTTH/B
Telenor expands Danish broadband service footprint via OpenNet fiber network
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
List 1030596 1920
PON/Systems
China Mobile (Shanghai) chooses Huawei 10G PON for fixed/mobile gigabit demo
Stephen Hardy
Apr 29th, 2019
FTTH/B
HomeGrid Forum touts visible light communication and G.hn for smart home applications
Stephen Hardy
Apr 23rd, 2019
FTTH/B
Asia-Pacific FTTH take rates jump more than 10%: FTTH Council Asia-Pacific
Stephen Hardy
Apr 22nd, 2019
FTTH/B
Google Fiber to pay Louisville $3.84 million in wake of market retreat
Stephen Hardy
Apr 18th, 2019
Lw Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTH/B
Nominations open for 2019 FTTXcellence Award
Apr 12th, 2019