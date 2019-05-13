AT&T close to AirGig broadband over powerlines trials

AT&T says it is in advanced discussions with power companies and others to conduct trials of the service provider's Project AirGig broadband over power technology. The potential trails would take place in at least two locations by this fall, AT&T hopes.

Feb 2nd, 2017

AT&T says it is in advanced discussions with power companies and others to conduct trials of the service provider's Project AirGig broadband over power technology. The potential trails would take place in at least two locations by this fall, AT&T hopes.

One location will be in the United States; the others will be determined “in the coming months, according to AT&T.

AT&T says it already has conducted successful experiments of the broadband over powerline technology at its outdoor facility. The tests led the company to develop such supporting technology as the Radio Distributed Antenna System (RDAS). AT&T believes the technology is ready for the next step.

"We are looking forward to begin testing the possibilities of AT&T Labs' invention for customers and utility companies," said Andre Fuetsch, president of AT&T Labs and chief technology officer. "AT&T is focused on delivering a gigabit-per-second speed everywhere we can with our wired and wireless technologies. Project AirGig represents a key invention in our 5G Evolution approach. AT&T Labs is 'writing the textbook' for a new technology approach that has the potential to deliver benefits to utility companies and bring this multi-gigabit, low-cost internet connectivity anywhere there are power lines – big urban market, small rural town, globally."

Project AirGig combines more or less traditional broadband over powerline technology with millimeter-wave fixed wireless to get broadband over powerline beyond the megabits level to multiple gigabits. The technology enables power cables to carry millimeter-wave signals, which travel along the cable rather than through it.

In addition to supporting broadband services delivery, AT&T believes AirGig also will support the needs of smart grids

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in FTTN/C
FTTN/C
KDDI uses Nokia G.fast platform to roll out au Hikari MDU Type G services
Feb 4th, 2019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hargray to buy USA Communications' Alabama footprint
Stephen Hardy
Jan 17th, 2019
FTTN/C
Chunghwa Telecom selects Comtrend G.hn adapters with MaxLinear chips for coax, powerline FTTx
Stephen Hardy
Jan 10th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2018 12 Lwpointtopicfig2121718
Market Research
Nearly 60% of global broadband subscribers served by fiber in 2025: Point Topic
Stephen Hardy
Dec 17th, 2018
FTTN/C
NBN Co deploys ADTRAN second-gen Gfast DPUs in fiber-to-the-curb architecture
Stephen Hardy
Nov 30th, 2018
FTTN/C
Openreach plans Gfast expansion to 81 locations
Stephen Hardy
Nov 26th, 2018
FTTN/C
SK Broadband deploys 212-MHz Gfast for gigabit broadband
Stephen Hardy
Nov 12th, 2018
Cables & Enclosures
Sterlite Tech offers FTTx as a service with FTTx MANTRA
Stephen Hardy
Nov 1st, 2018
FTTH/B
Global fixed broadband serves more than 1 billion subscribers: Broadband Forum
Stephen Hardy
Oct 26th, 2018
FTTH/B
Comcast: We’re the largest U.S gigabit broadband provider
Stephen Hardy
Oct 22nd, 2018