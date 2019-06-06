Calix claims G.fast gigabit broadband support

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) says that it can support symmetrical gigabit broadband services via recent additions to its AXOS G.fast line. The combination of Collective Dynamic Timing Allocation (cDTA) technology and G.fast bonding enable symmetrical gigabit broadband over loop lengths up to 240 m, the company asserts.

The cDTA capabilities are based on a recently ratified ITU-T specification. Dynamic Time Assignment enables the network to shift the ratio of upstream to downstream capacity in a G.fast capacity pool. The technology enables support of symmetrical gigabit transmission without forcing the capacity pool to be at least 2 Gbps in total. Calix is using chips from Sckipio to enable cDTA (see "Sckipio touts G.fast Dynamic Time Assignment advances"); the devices enable adjustments to upstream and downstream capacity within 100 ms, Calix says.

Calix will roll out the cDTA and G.fast bonding combination first on its Calix AXOS E3-16F Sealed Access Node and E5-16F Access Nodes. Each will offer 16 ports capable of supporting symmetrical gigabit. The 844FB GigaCenter and the 801FB GigaPoint will perform the customer premises gigabit support tasks. The company plans to release the cDTA capabilities next month for initial shipments in the second quarter o this year.



The company discussed the new capabilities in the context of delivering services to customers within multiple-dwelling units (MDUs), "especially those buildings passed by fiber infrastructure," in the words of the Calix announcement. Calix has announced CenturyLink and Windstream as customers using its G.fast systems in this manner (see "CenturyLink deploys G.fast to MDUs in Wisconsin" and "Windstream deploys Calix G.fast in Nebraska MDUs").

"MDUs have always been a challenge for service providers – highly competitive, difficult to access, and operationally and financially challenging for new technology deployment," said Teresa Mastrangelo, principal analyst and founder of BroadbandTrends, via the Calix press release. "G.fast has reinvigorated interest in MDUs by mitigating many of those operational and financial barriers by utilizing existing copper to advanced broadband services to gigabit speeds. Now, innovations like cDTA and G.fast bonding will keep copper thriving within MDUs, giving service providers fiber-like performance to stay ahead of their competition while leveraging their existing infrastructure that provides a winning scenario for the service provider, the owner, and the subscriber tenant."

A Calix source says the company has tested the capability at a customer site. Further tests are planned.



