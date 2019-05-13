Calix offers AXOS Sandbox for access SDN function development

Broadband technology developer Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has unveiled AXOS Sandbox, a virtual environment for the development of new services and functions using the company's AXOS software-defined access (SDA) platform (see"Calix AXOS operating system aims for SDN-enabled access networks”). The sandbox environment enables service providers to deploy virtual instances of AXOS systems to speed lab testing, BSS and OSS integration work, and software certification, Calix says.

Use of the AXOS Sandbox, which integrates into service provider networks via such open standards interfaces as NETCONF/YANG and OpenFlow, reduces or obviates the need for lab hardware to develop and certify new functions and services that leverage AXOS, Calix asserts. It also helps promote remote collaboration among disparate technicians and resources. The overall result is faster, less expensive, and more efficient development, the company says.

"It's a matter of survival," said Shane Eleniak, Calix vice president of product line leadership. "Service providers must find disruptive ways to bring new services to market faster and at much lower costs than ever before or they will be run over by their competition. AXOS Sandbox is a breakthrough tool built to meet that challenge, with the first-ever virtual instances of access systems enabling a DevOps environment to work in parallel across multiple locations. AXOS Sandbox makes SDA tangible and validates AXOS as the world's first and only true SDA. For any service provider looking to understand the difference, Calix invites you to drop AXOS Sandbox into your lab and let the race to new service introduction begin immediately, across multiple locations and groups."

Calix has bundled AXOS into a number of new FTTP products, including the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System that Verizon is evaluating as part of its NG-PON2 RFP (see"Calix unveils Verizon NG-PON2 platform, the AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System").

