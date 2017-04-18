Nokia, Finland's Elisa test XGS-PON

Nokia says it has conducted a field trial of XGS-PON with Elisa, an ICT and online service company in Nokia's home country of Finland. The field trial saw Elisa test the ability of Nokia's 7360 ISAM FX and 7368 ISAM ONT XGS-PON technology to support symmetrical 10-Gbps transmission to deliver high-speed services to residential and business customers in the country's Ostrobothnia region.

"Utilization of the new XGS-PON technology means high-speed and higher-quality fixed broadband connections," explained Matias Castrén, head of the Broadband Subscription Business at Elisa. "Faster and better connections are needed for the new TV and video services, and increasingly higher quality video technologies such as the 4K technology. In addition, the increased number of devices of households using the internet connection require higher bandwidths."

Elisa serves 2.3 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organization customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally. The service provider recently agreed to purchase Santa Monica Networks Group's operations in Finland and Estonia.

Nokia says the work with Elisa is one of more than 40 trials of next-generation PON technology it has conducted (see, for example, "Kuwait Government tests Nokia's XGS-PON FTTP systems" and "Telefonica trials XGS-PON for broadband, 5G support"). The systems house says it also has nine deployments of next-gen PON.

