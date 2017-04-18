Nokia, Finland's Elisa test XGS-PON

Nokia says it has conducted a field trial of XGS-PON with Elisa, an ICT and online service company in Nokia's home country of Finland. The field trial saw Elisa test the ability of Nokia's 7360 ISAM FX and 7368 ISAM ONT XGS-PON technology to support symmetrical 10-Gbps transmission to deliver high-speed services to residential and business customers in the country's Ostrobothnia region.

Apr 18th, 2017

Nokia says it has conducted a field trial of XGS-PON with Elisa, an ICT and online service company in Nokia's home country of Finland. The field trial saw Elisa test the ability of Nokia's 7360 ISAM FX and 7368 ISAM ONT XGS-PON technology to support symmetrical 10-Gbps transmission to deliver high-speed services to residential and business customers in the country's Ostrobothnia region.

"Utilization of the new XGS-PON technology means high-speed and higher-quality fixed broadband connections," explained Matias Castrén, head of the Broadband Subscription Business at Elisa. "Faster and better connections are needed for the new TV and video services, and increasingly higher quality video technologies such as the 4K technology. In addition, the increased number of devices of households using the internet connection require higher bandwidths."

Elisa serves 2.3 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organization customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally. The service provider recently agreed to purchase Santa Monica Networks Group's operations in Finland and Estonia.

Nokia says the work with Elisa is one of more than 40 trials of next-generation PON technology it has conducted (see, for example, "Kuwait Government tests Nokia's XGS-PON FTTP systems" and "Telefonica trials XGS-PON for broadband, 5G support"). The systems house says it also has nine deployments of next-gen PON.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in PON/Systems
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Transmission
FiberHome leverages Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
Optical Fiber 2077976 1920
PON/Systems
TIME Malaysia to pilot 10G PON fiber broadband networking with Huawei
Stephen Hardy
Jun 17th, 2019
Arrows 2899888 1920
Market Research
10G PON deployments strong in 1Q19 despite overall broadband equipment market dip: Dell’Oro
Stephen Hardy
Jun 10th, 2019
I Stock 000013419387 Large
PON/Systems
Iskratel unveils software-defined PON offering via Radisys SD-PON framework
Stephen Hardy
Jun 10th, 2019
Verizon Building
PON/Systems
Verizon full speed ahead with NG-PON2 for 5G mobile support
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Transmission
Champion ONE unveils SFP+, XFP XGS-PON optical transceivers
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Dark 1852985 1920
Companies
Department of Commerce slightly eases Huawei restrictions
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwiskratel051319
PON/Systems
Iskratel adds four business unit directors
Stephen Hardy
May 13th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwleehicks050619
FTTH/B
FTTXcellence Award winner Lee Hicks talks Verizon’s One Fiber initiative
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019
Rocket Launch 693236 1920
PON/Systems
DZS launches 5200 series of 10G ONTs
Stephen Hardy
May 2nd, 2019