ZTE to add Quantenna 4x4 Wi-Fi semiconductors to GPON residential gateways

ZTE Corp. (0763.HK / 000063.SZ) and Wi-Fi semiconductor suppliers Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) say that they have collaborated on a GPON residential gateway that leverages Quantenna's 4x4 IEEE 802.11ac Wave 2 QSR1000 chipset. ZTE will market the GPON residential gateway globally.

Apr 10th, 2017

As operators push internet delivery services over their GPON fiber to the home (FTTH) fiber networks toward a gigabit, customer premises equipment capabilities need to expand to be able to provide high-speed, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, the two companies point out. The new gateways aim to fill such needs across a variety of deployment and application scenarios.

"We are thrilled to work with Quantenna to provide premium networking devices to our customers," said Huang Fuzong, vice president, Fixed Product Line at ZTE. "This strategic collaboration is one of our initiatives to raise our brand awareness by providing a new range of premium products with Quantenna's high end Wi-Fi."

"At Quantenna one of our key goals is geographical expansion," said Lionel Bonnot, senior vice president, marketing and business development at Quantenna. "We are excited to team up with ZTE to deliver our product to new service providers."

