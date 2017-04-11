Vocus to deploy XGS-PON from ADTRAN in Australia

Vocus Communications, part of the Vocus Group (ASX: VOC), has selected ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to supply the necessary hardware and software to deploy an XGS-PON 10-Gbps fiber to the premises (FTTP) network in Australia, the systems house says. The operator will use the new capabilities to offer symmetrical 10-Gbps services to business customers as well as more fully use its existing metro fiber-optic network.

ADTRAN will supply its Multi Service Access Nodes, 10-Gbps optical line termination (OLT) equipment and optical network termination (ONT) units for the deployment, which the company says is set to begin soon. Vocus also will use ADTRAN's Mosaic Cloud Platform as an open microservices architecture for network management and software-defined networking (SDN) control for the FTTP network.

"Supplying service providers with technology such as XGS-PON gives them a symmetrical, high bandwidth solution. The increased upstream bandwidth will be necessary to support the continued migration of enterprise applications and storage to the cloud, as well as rising consumer trends such as live streaming," said Greg Hankinson, regional vice president for ADTRAN.

Vocus Group (ASX: VOC) provides telecom services in Australia and New Zealand. The company owns a national network of metro and backhaul fiber that connects all capital cities and most regional centers across Australia and New Zealand.

