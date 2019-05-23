Calix, Radisys partner for Residential CORD platform

Radisys Corp. (NASDAQ: RSYS) and Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) say they have teamed to create a joint, PON-based approach to cloud access networks compliant with the Residential Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (Residential CORD or R-CORD) architecture. The turnkey R-CORD offering combines CORD-compliant software and hardware building blocks with Radisys's OCP-based DCEngine platform and Calix's AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System.

May 10th, 2017

Radisys Corp. (NASDAQ: RSYS) and Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) say they have teamed to create a joint, PON-based approach to cloud access networks compliant with the Residential Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (Residential CORD or R-CORD) architecture. The turnkey R-CORD offering combines CORD-compliant software and hardware building blocks with Radisys's OCP-based DCEngine platform and Calix's AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System. The latter benefits in this context from the recently announced AXOS OFx Connector with R-CORD compliant open source Virtual OLT Hardware Abstraction (vOLT-HA) integration software.

CORD is a joint ON.Lab and Linux Foundation initiative to bring open source-enabled virtualization to carrier access networks (see "ON.Lab, The Linux Foundation establish CORD as formal project"). R-CORD is one of three domains addressed within the project, with mobile and enterprise the others. AT&T was an early driver of CORD (see "AT&T, ON.Lab to lead CORD proof-of-concept demonstration"), while CenturyLink has announced it has developed and will deploy a broadband gateway based on R-CORD principles (see "CenturyLink deploys virtualized broadband network gateway based on CORD").

With momentum building behind CORD, Calix and Radisys believe they have timed their joint end-to-end offering perfectly. "CORD has captured wide interest in the industry as a preferred migration strategy architecture for service providers looking to bring data center economies and cloud agility to their networks," commented Shane Eleniak, vice president of systems products at Calix. "Calix and Radisys are committed to enabling these migrations at a pace that matches the preference of each service provider…. With this announcement, R-CORD has just made the leap from theory to reality."

The companies say that multiple Tier 1 service providers have launched trials of their combined approach to R-CORD. The field trials see Calix provide the physical optical termination system, while the Radisys DCEngine 16U Integrated Rack provides the multi-rack level network functions virtualization (NFVi) and container-based infrastructure necessary to host potentially thousands of virtualized network functions (VNFs) and applications under open software-defined networking control.

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in PON/Systems
List 1030596 1920
PON/Systems
China Mobile (Shanghai) chooses Huawei 10G PON for fixed/mobile gigabit demo
Apr 29th, 2019
Lw Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTH/B
Nominations open for 2019 FTTXcellence Award
Apr 12th, 2019
Lw Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
PON/Systems
CommScope closes ARRIS acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Apr 4th, 2019
Lw Usd 2874026 1280
PON/Systems
Tibit Communications attracts $20 million in Series B funding for pluggable PON devices
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Electronics
Semtech adds combo chip, TIA to FiberEdge line for 10G-EPON OLTs
Stephen Hardy
Mar 28th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000021777803 Small
PON/Systems
Broadband Forum to tackle Broadband Network Gateway Disaggregation
Stephen Hardy
Mar 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036059690 Large
PON/Systems
PON equipment sales remain strong in 4Q18: Dell’Oro
Stephen Hardy
Mar 25th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lwcbts031419
PON/Systems
CBTS offers Carrier Open Infrastructure whitebox XGS-PON reference design
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
PON/Systems
New UK broadband carrier Zzoomm taps ADTRAN for XGS-PON FTTH
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019
Market Research
Cable MSOs to spend $2 billion on their broadband networks in 2023: Dell’Oro Group
Stephen Hardy
Feb 19th, 2019