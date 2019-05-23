Calix offers AXOS RPm for Layer 3 routing in access networks

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has expanded its library of AXOS software-defined access modules with the AXOS RPm (Routing Protocol Module). The software module enables Layer 3 intelligence and routing capabilities that offer service providers the ability to implement Layer 3 monitoring, accounting, and policy services in their access networks.

Use of Layer 3 capabilities provides service providers visibility into how subscribers are using network services, Calix says. AXOS RPm supports Layer 3 routing via static routing and protocols such as OSPF/IS-IS and BGP. The module enables Layer 3 routing on a variety of Calix platforms, includingE9-2 Intelligent Edge Systems, E7-2 Modular Access Systems, and E3-2 Intelligent PON Nodes.

"Traditional telecom access networks have been built on a Layer 2 networking model, optimized for simplicity of operation when delivering predictable, service provider controlled services, but one that becomes challenged when faced with on-demand services, unpredictable bandwidth demands, and the need for a subscriber driven service experience," explained Shane Eleniak, Calix vice president of systems products. "AXOS RPm and the Layer 3 model provide new levels of intelligence in the access network. Calix customers will benefit from having greater visibility into subscriber behaviors, resulting in significantly more informed and proactive network management capabilities as well as heightened control of the subscriber experience.

"The transition timetable for service providers to move from Layer 2 to Layer 3 will vary widely, but with the flexibility of AXOS, our customers can use these intelligent components with their Layer 2 network before the transition is complete, giving a truly customizable approach to meet each service provider's specific needs based on Software Defined Access," Eleniak concluded.

"In a world that is rapidly becoming subscriber driven, with growing streaming video demands and new IoT devices introduced into the home and business every day, having the visibility into how subscribers are using the network is key for service provider success," commented Teresa Mastrangelo, principal and founder of Broadbandtrends, via a Calix press release. "Telcos need this visibility more than ever with Layer 3 enabled competitors gaining more of the new broadband subscribers each year. With routing and Layer 3 awareness in the access network, telcos can level the playing field by using network data and intelligence to deliver an unmatched subscriber experience."

